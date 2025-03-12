Brooks Koepka responds to LIV exit rumours: 'Everybody else seems to know more than I do'

Brooks Koepka has responded to reports that he is considering leaving LIV Golf to return to the PGA Tour.

Five-time major winner Koepka insisted he has made no decision on his next move after his current contract with LIV expires.

"Everybody seems to have their own opinion and no one asks me," the 34-year-old said.

"Like I've said before, I'm not in those rooms. I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfil, and then we'll see what happens.

"I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does."

Koepka will next play in LIV Golf's Singapore event, which starts on Friday, where he is the defending individual champion.

"Right now I'm just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we'll figure out next year and how to play better again," Koepka said.

"It's the same thing. It's just a revolving cycle. I've got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."

Golf remains fractured since the introduction of the LIV Golf in 2022, backed by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which saw players from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour joining the new circuit.

A framework agreement to reunify the sport was signed in June 2023 but has yet to be finalised, leaving LIV Golf players ineligible from featuring on the PGA Tour and limiting the frequency which the world's top players can compete against each other.

Details though remain limited on what reunification could look like on both circuits.

"As part of our negotiations, we believe there's room to integrate important aspects of LIV Golf into the PGA Tour platform. We're doing everything that we can to bring the two sides together," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"That said, we will not do so in a way that diminishes the strength of our platform or the very real momentum we have with our fans and our partners. While we've removed some hurdles, others remain. But, like our fans, we still share the same sense of urgency to get to a resolution.

"Our team is fully committed to reunification. The only deal that we would regret is one that compromises the essence of what makes the game of golf and the PGA Tour so exceptional."

