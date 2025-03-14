The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa fires back at critics after post-round media snub on PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa has fired back at members of the media who criticised his decision to snub reporters after failing to close out Arnold Palmer Invitational victory on Sunday.

The two-time major champion was three ahead with five holes to play at Bay Hill and on the verge of a first PGA Tour victory since October 2023, only to falter along the closing stretch and finish second behind Russell Henley.

Morikawa declined to speak to media post-round and defended his decision in the build-up to The Players, telling reporters in his pre-tournament press conference he was 'just p*****' and 'didn't want to talk to anyone', before adding he didn't 'owe anyone anything'.

Former PGA Tour player Rocco Mediate described the decision as "most selfish garbage you could ever say" on his radio show, while Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee also criticised Morikawa's behaviour during their 'Live From' programme at The Players.

Morikawa charged into contention at the PGA Tour's marquee event after a second-round 65, lifting him within two strokes of the clubhouse lead, where he used his post-round interview to call out individuals who questioned his behaviour.

"I just want to add one more thing," Morikawa said unprompted at the end of his post-round media. "I might bite my tongue after saying this, but to the Brandel Chamblees, to the Paul McGinleys, to the Rocco Mediates of the world, I don't regret anything I said.

"It might have been a little bit harsh that I don't owe anyone, but I don't owe anyone.

"I respect the fans. I'm very thankful for them. I'm grateful. It makes me emotional, but it hurts to hear people say this [criticise], and especially you guys [media], because I finished the round and I went to go sign for 10 minutes, 15 minutes for all the people after.

"Not a single person from media went to go follow me because, I don't know. But that's me. So for people to be calling me out is - it's interesting. It doesn't show anything.

"I get what you guys are saying. But I was there. I was signing for every single person right after the round, whether they wanted it or not. I finished second. They couldn't care less. But yeah, I'm going to leave it at that, all right?"

Morikawa's media snub: 'Unforgivable' or a growing problem?

"It's like most things in the media, 98 per cent of what we say is so positive about the players," McGinley said during Sky Sports' coverage, following Morikawa's quotes.

"We [Brandel Chamblee and I] made a comment on it that we felt that he had a duty, bearing in mind the huge amounts of monies they play for now and also the importance of media in the game. You have a duty to, even if it's a small soundbite.

Image: Collin Morikawa is currently world No 4 after two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour this season

"The great players in the history of the game have always given interviews. Tiger Woods - and you can criticise them in so many different ways - but what he never shirked at any stage, even in his defeats, was giving an interview.

"I made it a broader point about - being around a lot of corporates and a lot of people in the public - how there is a real apathy towards the current crop of players that they need to be aware of.

"Codes of behaviour are important and standards are important. I'm just a little bit worried that new norms could be created. That was the point we made. It was a very broad one and it was a collective one more than anything else.

"Collin had a say back, and that's okay. I mean, I'm a big boy. We can take it. It's not a biggie, but most of these things get blown up."

Solheim Cup legend Dame Laura Davies added in Sky Sports' coverage: "When you do blow a tournament, and we've all done it over the years, the one thing you've got to do is face up.

"You can't take all the glory of a win if you're not prepared to stand there and explain where it went wrong, whether it was you, whether someone just caught you. To blank the media, in his position, I think it's unforgivable.

"I'm with Paul [McGinley] and Brandel [Chamblee] - that's the one thing you've got to do. I used to be mean to my caddie, everyone else after I'd done the press thing, but that was how you released your tension. Just to blank them, that's not a good thing."

