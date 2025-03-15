The Players Championship 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for third round at TPC Sawgrass

Groupings and tee times for the third round of The Players, the PGA Tour's flagship event, held at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

USA unless stated; All times GMT

Starting at Hole One

1225 Shane Lowry (Irl), Danny Walker

1235 CT Pan (Tpe), Justin Lower

1245 Tom Kim (Kor), Mac Meissner

1255 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

1305 Rico Hoey (Phi), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

1315 Aaron Rai (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1325 Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1335 Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen

1350 Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley

1400 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Camilo Villegas (Col)

1410 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

1420 Ryan Fox (NZ), Denny McCarthy

1430 Hayden Springer, Will Chandler

1440 J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk

1450 Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge

1500 Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith

1515 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Trey Mullinax

1525 Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1535 Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki (Fin)

1545 Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

1555 Davis Riley, Justin Thomas

1605 Cameron Young, Carson Young

1615 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Bud Cauley

1625 Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1640 Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler

1650 Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder

1700 Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler

1710 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Scottie Scheffler

1720 Sepp Straka (Aus), Charley Hoffman

1730 Harris English, Billy Horschel

1740 Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1755 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jake Knapp

1805 Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris

1815 Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley

1825 J.J Spaun, Rory McIlroy (NIR)

1835 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Akshay Bhatia

