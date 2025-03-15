The Players Championship: JJ Spaun leads Bud Cauley as Rory McIlroy stays in contention at TPC Sawgrass

JJ Spaun takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Players, as Rory McIlroy’s late birdie kept him in contention after a day where conditions caused chaos at TPC Sawgrass.

Spaun holed a dramatic 25-foot putt to save par on the final hole of his third-round 70, putting him at 12 under ahead of compatriot Bud Cauley, with Lucas Glover three back in tied-third alongside Alex Smalley and overnight co-leader Akshay Bhatia.

McIlroy was playing alongside Spaun and briefly within one of the lead until three bogeys in a six-hole stretch on the back nine, where strong winds left players struggling, before a closing birdie salvaged a one-over 73 and put him within four of the lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Rory McIlroy's third-round 73 at The Players, where he clung onto contention for a second career win at TPC Sawgrass

The world No 2 - chasing a second Players Championship victory - is tied-fifth with Bhatia and Corey Conners on eight, while Scottie Scheffler heads into the final day seven behind as he chases a historic three-peat at the PGA Tour's flagship event.

The threat of thunderstorms has seen tee times brought forward for Sunday's final round, with players going out in threeballs and under a two-tee start from 8am local time (midday GMT).

More to follow...

Who will win The Players? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, with 10 extra feeds - including Featured Holes, Featured Groups and bonus coverage - on Sky Sports+. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.