The Players Championship: Danny Walker's run from alternate to contender after tears and late call-up at TPC Sawgrass

Danny Walker was not even meant to be involved at The Players, but the American is fulfilling a childhood dream by charging into contention at the PGA Tour's flagship event.

The PGA Tour rookie was not part of the original field for this week's event at TPC Sawgrass, only for the world No 284 to earn a last-minute call-up on Thursday morning when Jason Day withdrew due to illness.

Walker found out about his late entry via a phone call - while in the locker-room toilet - less than two hours before his tee time, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate given his place in the spotlight alongside major champions Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark.

Image: Walker carded rounds of 73, 70 and 66 over the first two days

"It meant the world to me," Walker said. "Wanted to play in this event since I was a little kid, especially living here locally. Watched it a bunch of times the last few years, so I couldn't have been more excited.

"I went and sat in my car for a few minutes afterwards and just kind of let it hit me a little bit, maybe let a tear out. It was all great. I was just excited. It was just a little bit of shock, because I wasn't really expecting to get in."

Walker battled through to the weekend on the cut-mark after rounds of 73 and 70, handing him a tee time on Saturday morning alongside major winner Shane Lowry, where he took advantage of the best of the conditions to post a third-round 66.

Image: Walker could secure his PGA Tour card for next season with a strong finish to his week at TPC Sawgrass

"Once you make the weekend it's easy to free it up because you don't have anything to lose," Walker said. "I can't go backwards, you can only move forwards at that point. I was able to just keep that ball-striking momentum going."

Walker has only finished inside the top 40 once in his five starts on the PGA Tour this season, having earned his promotion by his top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour points list last year, with the 29-year-old not even having his own Wikipedia page - ahead of his third round - due to his limited profile.

"This is where I wanted to be, playing in these events," Walker told Sky Sports. "It's hard to put it into perspective, it's a long time of hard work and getting my game where I want it to be to be at this level.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Any opportunities we can get early in the year to play in the bigger events can really set up your whole season. On top of that, the experience of playing with major champions is invaluable."

Walker has lived in the Jacksonville area since 2019 and has played TPC Sawgrass 'close to 100 times', making The Players feel 'like a hometown event' at a venue he has tackled in all possible elements through the years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Riley breaks down the daunting 16th and 17th holes at TPC Sawgrass and describes the latter as 'evil'

His only previous wins as a professional have come via the PGA Tour Canada, with his last back in 2022. Just staying inside the top 10 this week would double his $684,667 career earnings, with the possibility of a debut victory still not out of the question.

Walker told Sky Sports that his 10-year-old self would be "jumping up and down" at the prospect of contending at The Players. Those childhood dreams are now becoming a reality.

Who will win The Players? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, with 10 extra feeds - including Featured Holes, Featured Groups and bonus coverage - on Sky Sports+. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.