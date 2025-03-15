The Players Championship - R4 tee times: Final round at TPC Sawgrass brought forward due to threat of storms

The PGA Tour has brought forward the tee times for Sunday's final round of The Players due to the threat of thunderstorms at TPC Sawgrass.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is in contention to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for a third year running, while Rory McIlroy is looking to add to his 2019 victory at the event and Tommy Fleetwood is aiming to become the first English champion in the tournament's history.

Strengthening winds greeted the players during Saturday's third round, while bad weather expected on Sunday afternoon has seen tournament officials bring play forward for the final round.

Play will begin at 8am local time (midday GMT) on Sunday and a two-tee start will be in operation, with the final three-ball due to begin at 10.01am local time (2.01pm GMT).

A statement from the PGA Tour on Saturday afternoon said: "Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, final-round tee times for The Players Championship will run from 8-10:01 am ET in threesomes off Nos 1 and 10."

The forecast issued by the PGA Tour earlier on Saturday said: "A cold front will track across northern Florida on Sunday, reaching Ponte Vedra Beach during the afternoon hours.

"Estimated time of arrival for the storms is between 3pm-5pm. Severe storms are possible. Windy conditions are expected ahead of the front with peak gusts near 30mph."

Play is now expected to finish around 3pm local time (7pm GMT) on Sunday before the worst of the weather arrives.

Should a play-off be needed after 72 holes, the format is a three-hole aggregate play-off and then - if required - sudden death. The last play-off at The Players was in 2015, when Rickie Fowler claimed victory.

Sunday's groupings and start tee times

Tee times to be confirmed after the conclusion of the third round

