Joaquin Niemann leaves Brooks Koepka trailing in second place to win LIV Golf Singapore

Joaquin Niemann finished five shots clear of Brooks Koepka to win LIV Golf Singapore on Sunday.

It was Niemann's second victory in the first four LIV events of this season.

Koepka finished second in Singapore and Ben Campbell came third at Sentosa Golf Club.

Niemann won two of the first three events in 2024, and eventually finished second in the season-long race for the Individual title. He finished the last round in Singapore on Sunday at 17 under par to pick up the trophy.

"Today was one of those days everything went my way," Niemann said.

"I feel like I stayed really in the moment on those tough tee shots at the beginning of the round and I was able to get it going quick, so that helped me to build that momentum and feel free for the whole round."

Image: Niemann finished with a five shot lead. (Photo: Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

Niemann started the day in a tie on top of the leaderboard with Dustin Johnson at 11 under, but jumped in front with a birdie on the first hole and never looked back. Niemann added five more birdies to his card during a flawless final round to claim a five-shot individual victory.

On the team leaderboard, Championship Sunday belonged to Fireballs GC for the third week in a row, with captain Sergio Garcia (71), David Puig (66), Abraham Ancer (69), Luis Masaveu (68) finishing the round at 10 under to take the title at 22 under, three ahead of Legion XIII, who finished second, and four ahead of 4Aces GC, who finished in third.

Who will win The Players? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, with eight extra feeds - including Featured Holes, Featured Groups and bonus coverage - on Sky Sports+. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.