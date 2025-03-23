England's Mimi Rhodes wins first Ladies European Tour title - Ford Women's NSW Open - in fourth event as full member
England's Mimi Rhodes claims first Ladies European Tour title in just fourth event as a full-time member; Somerset-born player wins Ford Women's NSW Open in Australia by two shots; Rhodes shot course record - a nine-under 62 - during her second round; she is now third on Order of Merit
Sunday 23 March 2025 07:24, UK
England's Mimi Rhodes clinched her first Ladies European Tour Title in just her fourth event as a full-time member with a two-shot win at the Ford Women's NSW Open.
Rhodes, 23, carded a bogey-free, two-under round of 69 on Sunday, making birdies at two and four around 16 pars, to finish on 17-under for the tournament in Wollongong, Australia.
The Somerset-born player had shot the course record during her second round - a nine-under 62 that featured 10 gains, including three in a row twice, and a solitary bogey.
- Latest golf leaderboards from around the world 🏌️♀️📒
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺📱
Rhodes adds this title to an impressive catalogue of amateur victories, including the Curtis Cup, Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship and NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship, and has now risen to third on the LET Order of Merit, behind compatriot Cara Gainer and Belgium's Manon De Roey.
'Shocked Rhodes' planning champagne celebration
Rhodes, who missed the cut at last week's Australian Women's Classic, an event won by De Roey, said: "I'm honestly still in shock, but I'm so happy. I've worked really hard for this.
"I had a difficult week last week [missing the cut in Coffs Harbour], I went through a swing change and it obviously worked! I'm just really happy."
"I was fine on the front nine but when it started to get tight I got a bit stressed. I kept breathing and tried to remain focused. It's difficult in those situations but I'm just really glad I got it done.
"To celebrate I'm spending the night with family and friends in Sydney. Maybe we'll have some champagne!
Hole-in-one for Switzerland's Metraux
Italy's Alessandra Fanali and home player Kirsten Rudgeley shared second place, with the former - who had birdied 17 to move within one shot of Rhodes - forced to take a drop on the par-five 18th after pulling her tee shot.
Fanali went on to make bogey as she and Rudgeley ended on 15 under par, one shot better off than fourth-placed Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic.
Switzerland's Kim Metraux recorded a hole-in-one on the par-three 10th en route to finishing in a share of fifth place on seven under, alongside Spanish pair Blanca Fernandez and Nuria Iturrioz and Sweden's Moa Folke.
There is now a week off for the Ladies European Tour before the season resumes in South Africa for the Joburg Ladies Open from April 3.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland