DP World Tour: Richard Mansell wins first title at 104th attempt as wife Ellie brought to tears in Singapore Classic

England's Richard Mansell secured his first DP World Tour title at the 104th attempt with a superb final-hole birdie securing a one-stroke victory at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Mansell's wife, Ellie, was brought to tears as the 29-year-old two-putted from in excess of 100 feet to finish on 16 under at Sentosa, a shot clear of Japan's Keita Nakajima.

Mansell carded a six-under 66 in the third and final round, registering five birdies in a row between holes four and eight as he hit the turn with a two-shot advantage.

Image: Mansell kisses wife Ellie after his victory in Singapore

He then made another gain at 13 after a solitary bogey at 10 but headed to the 18th level with clubhouse leader Nakajima after the Japanese completed a blemish-free, seven-under round of 65 with a birdie at 18.

Mansell's heroics denied Nakajima at least a play-off, while Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin ended up joint-third on 14 under with English pair Marcus Armitage (13 under) and Matthew Jordan (12 under) finishing fifth and tied sixth respectively.

The tournament had been reduced to 54 holes after a monsoon entirely wiped out day one.

Image: England's Mansell beat Japan's Keita Nakajima.by one shot after a final-hole birdie at Sentosa

Mansell: So many people have believed in me

Mansell said: "What a feeling. First week with a new caddie [David Kenny] so that was a good start and a couple of times he got me to slow down.

"It makes those near misses and when I've got ahead of myself in the past just kind of worth it and it just means that much more.

"In 2022 I had quite a few close calls and didn't get it done. Looking back on it I probably should've kept doing what I was doing and it probably would've happened a lot sooner.

"But I went searching, I tried to change and I became quite good at pointing the finger, blaming other people why it hadn't happened.

Image: Mansell has landed a maiden DP World Tour title at the 104th attempt

"I started just not enjoying it as much and I just got a little bit lost from where I'd actually come from. Ellie, my wife, has been so supportive.

"It's taken a lot of work these past six months. I've just had to stay patient and forget everyone else and that was my main thing today, to focus on myself.

"Luckily I had an opportunity on the last hole to hole a putt for the win and I managed to do it.

"It's amazing. I've just been on the phone to my mum and dad and Ellie's parents. So many people have supported me and believed in me when I stopped doing it myself.

"One thing I'd say to people trying to do it as a career, that moment's the most fulfilling thing in the world and it's worth it. So stick in and hopefully you'll get rewarded one day like I have today."