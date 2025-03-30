 Skip to content

Hero Indian Open: Eugenio Chacarra wins first DP World Tour title after nightmare start

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra needed an invite to enter the Hero Indian Open; heading into the last day in the lead, Chacarra double-bogeyed the first hole but racked up birdies on the sixth, ninth, 11th, 12th and 14th holes to finish four under par, two shots ahead of Keita Nakajima

Sunday 30 March 2025 14:03, UK

Eugenio Chacarra of Fireballs GC hits his shot from the 14th tee during the quarterfinals of LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club on Friday, September 20, 2024 in Carrollton, Texas. (Photo by LIV Golf via AP)
Image: Eugenio Chacarra finished two shots ahead of defending champion Keita Nakajima

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra overcame a nightmare start to win his first DP World Tour title in the Hero Indian Open.

Chacarra took a one-shot lead into the final round at DLF Golf and Country Club, only to run up a double bogey on the first hole and drop another shot on the third.

However, the 25-year-old responded with birdies on the sixth, ninth, 11th, 12th and 14th, where he enjoyed a massive stroke of luck as his chip was set to race off the green until it slammed into the pin and dropped into the hole.

Chacarra bogeyed the treacherous 17th but safely parred the last to card a closing 71 and finish four under par, two shots ahead of defending champion Keita Nakajima.

Dutchman Joost Luiten was the only other player to finish in red figures on one under.

Chacarra left Oklahoma State in 2022 to join LIV Golf and won in Bangkok on his fifth start on the Saudi-funded breakaway, but recorded just two top-10 finishes in the last two seasons and did not have his contract with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team renewed for 2025.

He needed an invite to get into the field in New Delhi and was quick to thank the tournament sponsors in his post-round interview.

"Thanks to everyone involved with Hero, you guys probably changed my life today," Chacarra told Sky Sports.

Eugenio Chacarra of Fireballs GC hits his shot from the 14th tee during the practice round before the start of LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club on Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Carrollton, Texas. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)
Image: Chacarra needed an invitation to enter the Hero Indian Open

"It was a tough day, we knew it was going to be a long day with a lot of pressure and obviously not having the start I wanted to.

"I think I did a great job all week of staying patient and I know God was helping me today. I got a couple of good bounces [including] that chip on 14. I got some luck that you need to win but very proud.

"I know when I play my best I'm one of the best players in the world, I've already proved that a million times.

"It's just awesome. It's going to need to sink in but really proud and just happy."

