Nelly Korda stays in the fight on second day of LPGA Tour's T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas

Nelly Korda avoided a second straight collapse to keep her hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the T-Mobile Match Play alive with victory over Jennifer Kupcho in Las Vegas.

Korda built a lead and held on to finish one-up on Kupcho, who fell to 0-2 in the event. That marked an improvement from Wednesday for Korda, when the defending champion settled for halving her match after losing a late lead to Brittany Altomare.

"Very questionable by me," Korda said of her play. "Definitely don't have my best stuff right now. That's the greatest thing about match play - even if you don't have your best stuff, you have to grind it out."

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn maintained her advantage at the top of Group One after winning 2&1 against Altomare. She faces Korda in the final leg of the round robin Friday, where a win would give either player the group.

The match-play tournament sees the 64-player field split into 16 groups, with round-robin matches played across three days. The 16 group winners then progress to the weekend's knockout ties, starting with the quarter-finals on Saturday.

England's Charley Hull holed out for an eagle from the fairway against South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai as they shared the lead in Group Six after they tied their second-round match.

Overall, 12 golfers are 2-0 through two days of play at Shadow Creek Golf Course, putting each in a strong position to win their group and advance to the knockout stages.

Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul defeated Mexico's Gaby Lopez to go 2-0 in Group Two, South Korea's Kim Sei-Young upended Japan's Yuna Nishimura 4&2 to advance to 2-0 in Group Four, while Group Five features Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou leading the way at 2-0 after her 4&2 victory over Japan's Ayaka Furue.

The only group with a pair of 2-0 golfers is Group Nine as South Korea's Kim Hyo-Joo and Sweden's Maja Stark are still perfect and face off Friday.

"I love this format and it's been a lot of fun," New Zealand's Lydia Ko said after winning her Thursday match 6&5 over Australia's Gabriela Ruffels to get into that four-way tie in Group Three.

"Yesterday I came off the day not feeling defeated. I still had a great time."

