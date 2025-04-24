Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry make steady start to team event at PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Rory McIlroy marked his first PGA Tour appearance since Grand Slam glory by making a steady start to his title defence with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy returned to action to partner Lowry in the 80 two-man team event at TPC Louisiana, two weeks after claiming an elusive fifth major title and maiden victory at The Masters to become only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam.

The four-ball format was used for the opening round, where players each play their own ball and the best score on each hole from the pair goes towards the team total, with McIlroy and Lowry combining to post an eight-under 64.

The pair registered an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey during their opening round, leaving them six strokes back, as Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo set a new tournament record and grabbed the early lead with a remarkable 14-under 58.

Salinda and Velo produced a birdie or better between them on each of the first 11 holes before adding further birdies at the 13th and 15th, giving them a one-shot advantage over Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The Hojgaard twins birdied each of the last six holes of their 13-under 59, while European pair Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner were among the groups to post an 11-under 61 on the opening day.

Teams in afternoon action included Matt Fitzpatrick alongside his brother Alex and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa partnering Kurt Kitayama, before the foursomes format is used for the second round on Friday.

How McIlroy and Lowry 'left shots out there'

Lowry chipped in from off the tenth green and holed from five feet to open with successive birdies, before rolling in from eight feet to add another at the par-four 13th as McIlroy started slowly.

McIlroy found water with his approach into the par-five 18th, where Lowry almost holed his eagle chip and tapped in for birdie to see them turn in 32, before posting his first birdie of the day by holing a 20-footer at the par-four first.

The world No 2's brilliant approach into the par-five next was rewarded with a 10-foot eagle, before Lowry's 25-foot birdie at the par-four fourth lifted the defending champions to eight under.

McIlroy missed an eight-foot birdie chance at the fifth and joined Lowry in finding water off the sixth tee, leading to the pair scrambling a bogey, but posted a two-putt birdie at the par-five seventh and closed their round with two pars.

Rory McIlroy is already a three-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2025

"Shane got off to a really good start," McIlroy said. "I didn't do anything. Shane joked I could have got a couple extra hours in bed if I wanted to. But yeah, I played a bit better coming in.

"It was okay. We felt like we left a few shots out there, but we were just saying the two foursomes days are the important days in this tournament, and it's important for us to obviously post a good score tomorrow."

