DP World Tour: England's Marco Penge claims maiden title two months after betting ban
Marco Penge secured his maiden DP World Tour title after signing for a closing 67 to win the 2025 Hainan Classic by three shots; "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger"
Sunday 27 April 2025 11:26, UK
England's Marco Penge claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic just two months after returning from a ban for betting.
Penge was handed a three-month ban with one month suspended in December last year after he "placed bets on multiple golf events" in a breach of the tour's integrity programme. He did not bet on himself.
He has since put that behind him, finishing third at the Investec South African Open Championship in March before recording a three-shot victory in China to enter the winner's circle for the first time at this level.
- Hainan Classic: Final leaderboard
Penge started the day in a share of the lead but found himself one shot behind a charging Sean Crocker as he began the back nine on Sunday.
The 26-year-old then produced a timely hat-trick of birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th to race clear of the chasing pack and seal the win.
American Crocker finished in a tie for second alongside Norway's Kristoffer Reitan on 14 under par, with Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen another shot further back.
Penge said: "This obviously means the world to me.
"It's something that I've always dreamt of achieving - winning on the biggest stage.
"After my time off it was the thing that I wanted to really prove to myself and prove to everyone, to show what a player I am.
"My caddie, through that time, has been my rock. And my wife and my whole team - I wouldn't be where I am without them. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
Penge also booked his ticket to the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after coming third on the tour's Asian Swing standings.
Keita Nakajima topped the rankings after finishing in a tie for 11th at Mission Hills Resort Haikou, while Eugenio Chacarra was second and Penge third, with all three players now heading to the second major of the year next month.