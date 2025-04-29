Presidents Cup: Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy named as the two captains for 2026 contest at Medinah

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy have been named as the two captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup between the United States and the International Team.

Snedeker succeeds Jim Furyk in the role for the biennial contest, with Team USA chasing a record-extending 11th consecutive victory after their 18.5-11.5 success over the Internationals last September.

The 44-year-old represented Team USA in their 2013 Presidents Cup win and served as an assistant captain to Furyk in 2024, with Snedeker's captaincy coming a year after he is part of Keegan Bradley's backroom team in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Image: Brandt Snedeker will captain Team USA at the 2026 Presidents Cup

"It's a tremendous honour to be named US team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I'm looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf," said Snedeker.

"Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team."

Ogilvy appeared in three consecutive Presidents Cups as a player from 2007, registering 7.5 points from his 14 matches, with the Australian notching eight PGA Tour victories - including the 2006 US Open - during his career.

The 47-year-old has been a captain's assistant for each of the last four Presidents Cup, including for Mike Weir in last year's contest, with Ogilvy now taking on the captaincy for the first time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 2025 Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley secured the winning point to get the American team to the magic 15.5 mark and win the 2024 Presidents Cup

"Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team's spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol, which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans," said Ogilvy.

"I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event."

Medinah will become the fifth different venue in the United States to host the Presidents Cup, having previously been the venue for the 'Miracle at Medinah' Ryder Cup - where Europe snatched a 14.5-13.5 victory after a final-day comeback - in 2012.

The International Team have lost 13 of the 15 editions of the Presidents Cup since it launched in 1994, including every edition on American soil, with their sole victory coming in Melbourne in 1998.

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more live on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.