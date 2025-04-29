The Open Championship: R&A confirms Turnberry talks with Government about staging 2028 event at Donald Trump-owned venue

The R&A has confirmed it has spoken with Downing Street about the possibility of staging The Open Championship in 2028 at the Donald Trump-owned Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

According to reports in the Guardian, the US president has made repeated requests to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for the tournament to be played at the south Ayrshire venue.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman confirmed Whitehall had been in contact with the R&A, but said the decision was independent of the Government.

"I wouldn't get into specific conversations, but it's for sporting bodies to make decisions on tournament venues, not the Government," the spokesman said.

"Obviously, the Government is in regular contact with sporting bodies on tournaments in the usual way, but not beyond that.

"It's clearly right and proper and usual for Government to engage with organisers of major sporting events as part of the business of Government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on."

A spokesman for the R&A told Sky Sports News: "We regularly engage with Government and local government regarding venues.

"We have explained the logistical challenges around Turnberry to the Government, and they are aware of the position."

Road and rail access, along with accommodation, are understood to be the challenges of staging The Open at Turnberry.

Turnberry last hosted The Open in 2009; that year, there were 120,000 fans in attendance, but more than double that - 278,000 - are set to attend this year's event at Royal Portrush.

