The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Scottie Scheffler leads by two shots after blistering opening round 61

Scottie Scheffler produced his best round of the season as he shot a stunning 10-under 61 to take a two-shot lead at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Thursday.

The world No 1 finished his bogey-free round with two successive birdies to take his total to eight on the day alongside an eagle at the ninth.

It would leave him with a two-shot advantage over Rico Hoey of the Philippines and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas as the two-time Masters champion pursues his first win of the year.

"I played nice today," Scheffler said. "Had the good front nine and was able to put together a solid back nine as well.

"I hit some good shots to start the round, gave myself some looks, and was able to capitalise with a good iron shot on three and hit another iron shot on four. I kept hitting fairways and greens."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scheffler won nine times last season, including a second Masters title and a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, but has yet to taste victory in 2025 after missing the start of the season due to surgery on a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner.

"There are three more days of the tournament. I'm just focused on going home, getting some rest, and getting ready for tomorrow," he added.

Defending champion Taylor Pendrith shot 67 with players allowed to lift, clean, and replace their shots in the fairways after the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch got heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Hoey, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, started with eight pars on the back nine before an eagle on 18 triggered an 8-under finish over his final 10 holes.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"It's been up and down, but from the start of the last season and comparing it, I think I'm doing a way better job," said Hoey.

"Just feel like there are rounds I've been clicking; other rounds I haven't put it up. Kind of nice to get the momentum rolling now."

Watch day two of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson live on Sky Sports Golf, with early coverage starting from 12.45pm on Friday May 2. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.