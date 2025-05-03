The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Scottie Scheffler storms into six-stroke lead after second round
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler follows opening round 61 with superb round of 63 to take six-stroke lead after two rounds at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson; watch day three live on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Saturday
Saturday 3 May 2025 07:34, UK
Scottie Scheffler carded a stellar round of 63 on Friday to take a six-shot lead after the second day of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
After starting at the 10th, the world No 1 got his day going with a superb eagle on the par-five 18th and added six birdies on the front nine without dropping a shot.
The flawless performance followed up the American's impressive opening-round 61 as he heads into the weekend atop the leaderboard on 18-under 124
Latest leaderboard: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Speaking after his round, Scheffler told pgatour.com: "Feeling good. I've had two nice days.
"Overall, very pleased with how I played. It's great to be playing at home.
"This tournament means a lot to me, and it's nice to be playing good golf as well."
Scheffler leads by six from compatriot Sam Stevens, with fellow American Ricky Castillo a shot further back.
The second round will continue on Saturday after significant weather delays meant 18 players were unable to even tee-off.
Watch day three of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson live on Sky Sports Golf, with early coverage starting at 1pm ahead of full coverage from 6pm on Saturday May 3.