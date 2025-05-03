The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Scottie Scheffler storms into six-stroke lead after second round

Scottie Scheffler carded a stellar round of 63 on Friday to take a six-shot lead after the second day of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

After starting at the 10th, the world No 1 got his day going with a superb eagle on the par-five 18th and added six birdies on the front nine without dropping a shot.

The flawless performance followed up the American's impressive opening-round 61 as he heads into the weekend atop the leaderboard on 18-under 124

Image: World No 1 Scheffler holds an six-shot advantage after two rounds of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Speaking after his round, Scheffler told pgatour.com: "Feeling good. I've had two nice days.

"Overall, very pleased with how I played. It's great to be playing at home.

"This tournament means a lot to me, and it's nice to be playing good golf as well."

Scheffler leads by six from compatriot Sam Stevens, with fellow American Ricky Castillo a shot further back.

The second round will continue on Saturday after significant weather delays meant 18 players were unable to even tee-off.

