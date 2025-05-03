The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Scottie Scheffler's dominant eight-shot lead sees him close in on first PGA Tour title of 2025

Scottie Scheffler coasted to a score of five under 66 on Saturday to claim an eight-shot lead headed into the final day of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.

The world No 1 looks all but certain to claim his first Tour win of the year, as he split seven birdies with two bogeys in the third round to improve to an overall score of 23 under.

Scheffler is trailed by South Africa's Erik van Rooyen and American duo Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo, who are all tied on 15 under par.

"I definitely wasn't as sharp as I was the last two days, but overall I posted a pretty good score," Scheffler said.

"Over a 72-hole tournament, you're going to have days, or typically at least one day where your swing's not firing on all cylinders like it was the first two days. It's all about how you battle through that."

Scheffler's first bogey came at the par-three fourth hole, when his tee shot came up short and he missed a seven-footer for par. The two-time Masters winner missed five fairways after missing a total of six the first two rounds.

Kurt Kitayama and Jhonattan Vegas are a shot further back on 14 under par, whilst England's Harry Hall is the best of the British contingent on eight under following back-to-back scores of 68.

Compatriot David Skinns is tied for 52nd place.

Watch the fourth and final day of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage starting at 6pm on Sunday April 4. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.