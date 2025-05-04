LPGA Tour: Haeran Ryu recovers from Chevron Championship woe to secure win at Black Desert Championship

South Korea's Haeran Ryu bounced back from last week's major disappointment to claim a five-shot victory at the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

Ryu, who shared the 54-hole lead at last weekend's Chevron Championship before closing with a 76, shot an eight-under 64 this Sunday to become the second player to go wire-to-wire on the LPGA Tour this year.

An eight-foot eagle putt at the 13th was the highlight of a flawless back nine, which saw her pull away from Esther Henseleit of Germany in the LPGA Tour's return to Utah after a 61-year absence.

Ryu, who won the FM Championship at TPC Boston last year, has now won in each of the last seven seasons after breaking through as an 18-year-old on the Korea LPGA.

Henseleit, who started the final round three shots behind, went out in 31 to get within one shot, but didn't make another birdie until the 18th hole for a 66 and tied for second with Ruoning Yin (67).

"Started out great on the front nine and then couldn't quite keep up on the back," Henseleit said.

"Haeran played amazing and she really deserved to win it today."

Yin, who got back into the mix with a 62 on Saturday, was four shots behind at the turn. She ran off four straight birdies starting at the 11th and briefly got to within three shots of Ryu.

The South Korean responded with an approach into three feet on the 15th for a birdie to restore her lead to four shots, and Yin fell back with a double bogey from the bunker on the 16th.

"I played 70 good holes," Yin said. "I made a triple on the first day and then a double on 16 today. But overall, I think my game is really solid."

Ryu is the 10th winner in 10 tournaments on the LPGA Tour this season.

