LIV Golf Korea: Bryson DeChambeau admits he was 'nervous' as he wins for first time since 2024 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau admitted he felt "nervous" as he claimed victory at LIV Golf Korea for his first title since winning the US Open last summer.

The American, who collapsed from second place on the final day at the Masters and lost a 36-hole lead at LIV Golf Mexico City last week, held off a charge from Charles Howell III with birdies on his last two holes for a six-under 66 on Sunday for a two-shot victory

DeChambeau finished at 19-under and won $4million for his first LIV Golf League title since September 2023 and his third overall.



"I feel like I've been playing some great golf, but I just haven't gotten the job done," DeChambeau said.

"That was a lot of tension. Just glad I was able to step up to the plate and get it done.

"I was personally pretty nervous on the front nine for whatever reason. Finally on 17, the bubble burst and I felt really good."

DeChambeau started the third and final round at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club with a four-shot lead and was even par for the round through nine holes but faced a significant challenge from Howell, who closed with a 63.

They were tied until Howell made a bogey on the 16th hole, and DeChambeau rolled in a long birdie putt at the 17th for a two-shot cushion going to the par-five 18th, which they both birdied.

"I knew today would be a tough day to catch Bryson and even to try to beat him, but I gave it my best," Howell said.

"I definitely would've thought nine-under would have done it, and clearly it didn't. Any time you shoot nine-under par in the last group, and you still don't win, it's a tough day."

DeChambeau next joins what likely will be 13 other players from LIV Golf in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 15-18, live on Sky Sports.

DeChambeau was runner-up to Xander Schauffele in the PGA Championship last year.

