LPGA Tour: Jeeno Thitikul cruises to Mizuho Americas Open victory as Nelly Korda fades to fifth

Jeeno Thitikul continued to close the gap on Nelly Korda at the top of the world rankings by completing an impressive four-shot victory at the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open.

Thitikul carded a three-under 69 on the final day at Liberty National to end the week on 17 under, with three birdies in a bogey-free final round pulling her clear of closest challenger Celine Boutier.

Andrea Lee shared third spot with Spain's Carlota Ciganda, while Korda - the defending champion - was in contention but slipped back into tied-fifth alongside Yealimi Noh and Stephanie Kyriacou after a one-over 73.

Image: Thitikul has posted top-25 finishes in her last 17 worldwide starts

Thitikul's win is her first of the year on the LPGA Tour and follows success on the Ladies European Tour earlier this season at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, with her latest victory lifting her top of the Race to CME Globe standings.

"I know that a lot of putts didn't drop on the front nine, but I'm trying to do my best," Thitikul said. "I was just trying to tell myself, 'be patient, it's coming, it's coming.' That's pretty much what I told myself today."

Korda, looking for her first win of 2025, was within a shot of Thitikul until she found the hazard off the ninth tee on her way to a bogey. The world No 1 then failed to find another birdie on her back nine, dropping two shots over her final four holes.

Image: Nelly Korda was chasing her first victory of the year

Boutier threatened the lead until she carded a three-putt bogey from 10 feet at the 15th, where Thitikul produced a brilliant up and down from the sand to save par, dropping the Frenchwoman three off the lead.

Thitikul scrambled a par from eight feet at the 16th, where Boutier missed a birdie effort from a similar distance, before a 10-foot birdie at the next and par at the last closed out an impressive victory.

Boutier mixed three birdies with as many bogeys in her level-par 72, a score matched by Andrea Lee, while Korda - who started the week with three consecutive 68s - ended six strokes off the pace.

What's next?

The LPGA Tour takes a week off before heading to Mexico for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, beginning on May 22, before the US Women's Open takes place at Erin Hills the following week.