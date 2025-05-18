Ladies European Tour: England's Mimi Rhodes wins Dutch Ladies Open to claim third victory of the season
Mimi Rhodes registered her third Ladies European Tour win in four starts with a two-shot victory at the Dutch Ladies Open; Junior Solheim Cup captain Anne van Dam finished tied-second with Brianna Navarrosa
Sunday 18 May 2025 17:33, UK
England’s Mimi Rhodes continued her sensational rookie season on the Ladies European Tour with another impressive victory at the Dutch Ladies Open.
Rhodes went into the final day in a share of the lead alongside Spain's Nuria Iturrioz and Italy's Alessia Nobilio at Goyer Golf & Country Club, where a bogey-free 69 closed out her third win in four starts.
The 23-year-old carded three birdies in a blemish-free final day to end the week on nine under and claim a two-shot win, with America's Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite Anne Van Dam sharing second.
Rhodes' victory follows wins at the Ford Women's NSW Open and the Joburg Ladies Open already in 2025, with the latest success extending her lead at the top of the LET's Order of Merit.
"It's unbelievable," Rhodes said after her victory. "It's really hard to put into words how happy I am right now. It's very exciting for the future and for my career. It's all a bit of a dream still.
"It was less windy than the other two days, so I thought that a lot of people would be making birdies, which they were. I kept checking the leaderboard on my phone. It was a tightly packed leaderboard, so I knew if I slipped up, it could have easily gone the other way."
Rhodes grabbed the early advantage by birdieing the par-four third and taking advantage of the par-five seventh, then ended a run of pars by picking up a shot at the par-four 16th on her way to another impressive win.
Navarrosa charged up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66 and Van Dam birdied her final hole to also get to seven under, as overnight co-leader Nobilo slipped into tied-fourth with Ayako Uehara, Momoka Kobori and Luna Sobron Galmes.
Ireland's Lauren Walsh finished in solo eighth place on five under, four strokes behind Rhodes, while Iturrioz slipped to tied-12th after four dropped shots in a three-hole stretch around the turn saw her fade to a final-round 75.
What's next?
The Ladies European Tour heads to France from the Jabra Ladies Open, beginning on Friday at the Evian Resort Golf Club. The US Women's Open then takes the following week at Erin Hills, live on Sky Sports.