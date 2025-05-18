Ladies European Tour: England's Mimi Rhodes wins Dutch Ladies Open to claim third victory of the season

England’s Mimi Rhodes continued her sensational rookie season on the Ladies European Tour with another impressive victory at the Dutch Ladies Open.

Rhodes went into the final day in a share of the lead alongside Spain's Nuria Iturrioz and Italy's Alessia Nobilio at Goyer Golf & Country Club, where a bogey-free 69 closed out her third win in four starts.

The 23-year-old carded three birdies in a blemish-free final day to end the week on nine under and claim a two-shot win, with America's Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite Anne Van Dam sharing second.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rhodes' victory follows wins at the Ford Women's NSW Open and the Joburg Ladies Open already in 2025, with the latest success extending her lead at the top of the LET's Order of Merit.

"It's unbelievable," Rhodes said after her victory. "It's really hard to put into words how happy I am right now. It's very exciting for the future and for my career. It's all a bit of a dream still.

"It was less windy than the other two days, so I thought that a lot of people would be making birdies, which they were. I kept checking the leaderboard on my phone. It was a tightly packed leaderboard, so I knew if I slipped up, it could have easily gone the other way."

Rhodes grabbed the early advantage by birdieing the par-four third and taking advantage of the par-five seventh, then ended a run of pars by picking up a shot at the par-four 16th on her way to another impressive win.

Navarrosa charged up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66 and Van Dam birdied her final hole to also get to seven under, as overnight co-leader Nobilo slipped into tied-fourth with Ayako Uehara, Momoka Kobori and Luna Sobron Galmes.

Image: Alessia Nobilo mixed three birdies with as many bogeys during the final day

Ireland's Lauren Walsh finished in solo eighth place on five under, four strokes behind Rhodes, while Iturrioz slipped to tied-12th after four dropped shots in a three-hole stretch around the turn saw her fade to a final-round 75.

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour heads to France from the Jabra Ladies Open, beginning on Friday at the Evian Resort Golf Club. The US Women's Open then takes the following week at Erin Hills, live on Sky Sports.