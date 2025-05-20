Should golfers be required to speak to the media? Rory McIlroy follows Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry in skipping post-round interviews

Rory McIlroy came under scrutiny for avoiding the media throughout the PGA Championship, reigniting the debate about whether golfers should be required to speak to the press post-round.

McIlroy's pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday was the only time we heard from the world No 2, who declined to speak to the media after each round of his tied-47th finish.

Image: McIlroy declined to speak to the media after all four rounds of the PGA Championship

The decision left reporters and golf fans with unanswered questions about McIlroy's worst result of the season, five weeks on from Grand Slam success, as well as without any response to the story on his driver being deemed "non-conforming" and having to be replaced ahead of the event.

McIlroy is the latest PGA Tour player in recent months to decide not be interviewed post-round, with Collin Morikawa not speaking after missing out on Arnold Palmer Invitational victory and Shane Lowry declining media after failing to win the Truist Championship.

Morikawa later admitted that he 'didn't want to talk to anyone' and he 'didn't owe anyone anything' after his near-miss at Bay Hill, then insisted he didn't regret anything when coming under further criticism.

Speaking after the PGA Championship, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley told Golf Channel: "My view is very clear, I said it about Collin Morikawa and I'll say it about other players, I'll say it about Rory McIlroy, I don't like it when they don't do interviews.

"I don't think it's good for the game, I don't think it's good for their persona. Rory is very popular and you run the risk of undoing a lot of the popularity when you don't speak, whatever his reasons were."

Should players be given more time?

McIlroy has previous experience of leaving without speaking to the media after a tough loss, having skipped post-round interviews when losing to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open last June, with the Northern Irishman backing up Morikawa's view ahead of The Masters.

"Well he [Morikawa] is right, not that I think he could have worded it a little bit better," McIlroy said at Augusta National. "Look every other athlete whether it be in the NBA or NFL, they are obligated to speak to you guys after a game, and we're not.

"So whether that's something the PGA Tour looks to and put that into their rules and regulations, but as long as that's not the case and we have the option to opt out when we want, expect guys to do that from time to time."

Lowry declined interviews at the Truist Championship after two bogeys in his final three holes saw him lose out to Sepp Straka, a month on from questioning the media duties golfers face immediately after finishing their round.

"I think we need time," he said after his final round at The Masters. "I think I need half an hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts. I can't be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn't be happening. I don't agree with it.

"Tennis players have to talk to the media, but they have half an hour or hour before they have to do it. I feel like we should have the same thing. That's how I feel. I'm probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I'm p***** off right now."

Do players deserve the right to skip media?

McIlroy has been open with the media throughout his career, with his PGA Championship performance believed to be the first time he has elected against speaking to the media for all four rounds of a major.

"Why would you want to speak to someone who's outside the top 100?" Sky Sports' Ewen Murray said on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, reflecting on McIlroy's opening-round 74 at Quail Hollow. "Why wouldn't you go and speak to another player?

"My question to the press would be, why do you want to talk to McIlroy when there's 107 players ahead of him? He makes the cut on the mark and 74 players make the cut, but why do you want to speak to McIlroy when you've got players in first, second, third and fourth?

"You don't need to always speak to McIlroy. He doesn't have a great Saturday - but why do you want to speak to him on Saturday, when Scottie Scheffler's just played five of the greatest holes that you'll ever see?

"There were one or two other players in contention that many thought wouldn't be - these are interesting stories. A lot of spectators, golf fans, wouldn't know who Davis Riley is. They wouldn't know who Jhonattan Vegas is, so let's hear from them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Collin Morikawa hit back at the media following criticism for not giving interviews to the press after the Arnold Palmer Invitational final round, where he lost out to Russell Henley

"Why do you want to talk to Rory when he's out early on Sunday and he'll be finished before Scottie Scheffler goes to the first tee? There's nothing to say in these situations.

"If he was up there first, second and third, I'd fully understand it, you want to know how he's feeling, how he's playing, what mistakes he made, what great shots he hit. But not when he's so far back, so I'm on McIlroy's side for that."

Should players be required to speak to the media after their rounds? Cast your vote and have your say!