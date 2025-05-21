Scottie Scheffler says LIV players are responsible for bringing fractured tours back together

Newly-crowned PGA champion Scottie Scheffler insists it is the responsibility of the LIV Golf defectors to bring the golfing world back together.

An agreement is yet to be reached over LIV Golf and the PGA Tour coming back together after a host of golf's biggest names made the switch across to the Saudi-backed league in 2022.

The two-time Masters champion, who just clinched his third major title with victory at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, remains unsure as to how close an official reunion is.

"I mean, I don't really know. That's for the higher-ups to decide," said Scheffler.

"I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys.

"I'm still here playing the PGA TOUR. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them."

Scheffler was among those to stay put and has since reigned as world No 1 for a total of 140 weeks since March 27, 2022.

He deemed question marks over whether he would still be as dominant were the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka still coming on the PGA Tour something of a moot point.

"Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year," he continued. "That was their choice; not mine.

"At the end of the day I'm here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what's the point of me thinking about, you know?

"There's really absolutely no point to that. We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks."

Scheffler recovered from surrendering a five-shot lead while fending off Jon Rahm to win at Quail Hollow on Sunday having entered the final round with a three-stroke advantage.

He pulled away courtesy of back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 before eventually carding a level-par 71 to win by five shots.

Despite his latest win, Scheffler dismissed the idea he was competing at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge to merely make up the numbers.

"Coming off a major win obviously there's a lot of emotion and stuff that comes with winning that golf tournament," he explained.

"But at the end of the day I didn't just show up here to Fort Worth to just walk around and celebrate last week.

"I'm here for a reason, and that's not to just play a couple of ceremonious rounds and then ride off into the sunset. That's to compete."

