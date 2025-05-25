Soudal Open: Scotland's Ewen Ferguson play-off bogey costs him title against Kristoffer Reitan

Ewen Ferguson's hopes were dashed as a bogey on the second play-off hole handed Norway's Kristoffer Reitan the Soudal Open title

Reitan clinched victory after holding his nerve in the play-off following a stunning course-record 62.

The Norwegian started the day nine shots behind overnight leader Ferguson and teed off almost three hours before the last group went out.

He overcame Ferguson, who bogeyed the last when a par would have secured victory, and Dutchman Darius van Driel in a play-off by converting a 15-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole.

Having started the day in 23rd place, Reitan produced 10 birdies against a single bogey to set a testing clubhouse target.

Image: Ewen Ferguson's bogey on the second play-off hole cost him the Soudal Open title

Ferguson twice edged ahead with birdies at the eighth and 16th but was unable to hang on, hitting his approach to the last against the grandstand and failing to get up and down.

"I don't know what to say, its been a dream of mine since I was a little kid," said Reitan.

"I keep thinking back to a few years ago when I was considering stopping playing because I didn't find it enjoyable anymore, didn't see progress, and to be able to turn it around the way I have been doing the last couple of years has

been amazing - to seal it with victory here is ridiculous.

"(Winning) wasn't even on my mind. I just wanted to play a good round of golf, been working hard on trying to stick to my process recently. Obviously today I felt like it was a little bit my day and that was evident at the end... I couldn't be more thrilled."

Van Driel's run to the play-off was almost as unlikely as Reitan's. Having drifted out of contention with 11 straight pars to start his round, the Dutchman finally made birdie on the 13th and finished with a spectacular hat-trick of

gains, culminating in a 25-foot effort at the last.

English pair John Parry and Jordan Smith shared fourth on 10-under, along with China's Haotong Li, South African Thriston Lawrence, and American Troy Merritt