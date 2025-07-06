Lottie Woad: English amateur cruises to maiden Ladies European Tour title at KPMG Women's Irish Open

World No 1 amateur Lottie Woad secured a maiden Ladies European Tour title after completing a dominant six-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

The 21-year-old took a seven-shot lead into the final day at Carton House, having followed an opening-round 68 with back-to-back 67s, with Woad continuing to impress as she closed out a convincing win.

Woad birdied two of her first four holes on the final day and cancelled out a bogey at the par-four fifth by birdieing the eighth, seeing her reach the turn in 35, with the Englishwoman picking up another shot at the par-four 13th to pull further ahead.

She responded to bogeying the par-five 15th by birdieing the par-three next and firing her approach at the par-five 17th to tap-in range, moving her to 21 under, before a two-putt par at the par-four completed the victory that makes her the first amateur winner on the LET since 2022.

A four-under 69 saw her finish six ahead of Madelene Sagstrom, who takes the prize money for first place due to Woad's amateur status, with New Zealand's Amelia Harvey a further stroke back in third ahead of England's Charley Hull.

Sagstrom made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on her back nine to post a five-under 68 and finish second, with Garvey in third after mixing seven birdies with a lone bogey on the final day.

Hull's final-hole bogey closed a four-under 69 and dropped her back to 12 under, with England's Hannah Screen in tied-fifth on 10 under with Fatima Fernandez Cano, Chiara Tamburlini and Kirsten Rudgeley.

Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist shared 29th place on four under, while Ireland's Leona Maguire dropped to tied-48th after a final-round 75.

Woad pleased with win but plans to stay amateur

"It means a lot to get the win," said Woad, who also won the Augusta Women's National Amateur in 2024.

"Obviously, I had a big lead coming into today, but I still had to really focus as I was being chased by some really good players. I'm happy to get it done. It's perfect. I feel like I'm playing well, and I hope to continue that into Evian next week."

Needing just two points to secure her LPGA Tour membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), Woad is going to remain an amateur until she has accumulated the 20 points required.

She added: "No, I'm not tempted to turn pro yet. I'm still trying to get my final two points for the LPGA. I'm trying to get those and then we will see what happens after that."

Sagstrom, who finished runner-up to Woad, said: "It was Lottie's week - it was wonderful to watch her play. I have played a bunch of golf with her. I'm really happy with her and she's going to take European and American golf by storm very soon."

What's next?

