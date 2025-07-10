Evian Championship: Charley Hull withdraws mid-round on opening day of major due to illness

Charley Hull has withdrawn from the Evian Championship mid-round due to illness.

The Englishwoman was one under after 12 holes of her opening round at the Evian Golf Resort when she withdrew, with Hull exiting the course via the back of a golf buggy on a stretcher.

Hull cancelled a bogey at the par-four 10th with a birdie at the next, then took advantage of the par-five 15th and birdied the 17th to move two under for her round.

Image: Hull has withdrawn mid-round

She bogeyed the par-five 18th and started her second nine with a run of pars, with Hull seen sat down and being sheltered under an umbrella - by her caddie - on the third hole.

Golf Channel reported that Hull collapsed to the ground on the fourth tee box, with the group behind her allowed to play through to enable Hull to receive medical treatment.

Hull then fell to the ground again after hitting her tee shot and led to her withdrawal, with reports indicating that she had been suffering with a virus. Sky Sports was later informed that Hull was "sat up and feeling better".

The world No 19's withdrawal left her playing partners completing their opening round as a two-ball, with world No 4 Ruoning Yin carding a one-over 72 and Haeran Ryu struggling to an eight-over 79.

Hull was looking to challenge for a maiden major victory, having posted back-to-back tied-12th finishes at the US Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA Championship over the past month.

The 29-year-old also finished fourth at the KPMG Women's Irish Open last week, won by amateur Lottie Woad. Hull is scheduled to next feature at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open from July 24-27.

Johnson: Hull withdrawal 'sad news'

Sky Sports' Trish Johnson:

"Gutting, isn't it. This is a big three weeks in women's golf - you've got this week, the Women's Scottish Open and then of course the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl.

"This golf course, if she drives the ball well, she can eat it up because she's such a long-hitter. She's always one of those players that you get excited about watching, because her game is so entertaining. It's really disappointing.

"She did well to give it a go, if she's that bad. Obviously very sad news and let's hope she gets better very quickly."

