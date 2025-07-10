The Open: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke feature in new 'This is Open Country' documentary ahead of Royal Portrush

Ireland's past success at The Open is celebrated in a special new documentary ahead of this year's contest at Royal Portrush, available on Sky Sports.

As the biggest names in world golf descend on Royal Portrush for the final men's major of the year, live on Sky Sports Golf from July 17-20, 'This is Open Country' charts Ireland's previous winners of the Claret Jug.

England has produced only one winner since Tony Jacklin won the 1969 contest and Scotland - home to so many of the Open's great venues - has produced just two winners in that time, but the island of Ireland has taken home five Claret Jugs over the past 20 years.

Image: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington all feature in the special new documentary

The Open is the oldest and potentially the most challenging of golf's four majors, with the weather and demanding courses both factors, although those from Ireland have enjoyed regular success.

Padraig Harrington won successive editions from 2007 and Darren Clarke claimed the 2011 contest, while Rory McIlroy won at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and Shane Lowry was the Champion Golfer of the Year when Royal Portrush last hosted in 2019.

Only the USA - the world's biggest golfing powerhouse - can match Ireland's major success at The Open over the past two decades, with the new documentary offering rare interview access with all four of those past winners of the Claret Jug.

'This is Open Country' travels across Ireland to understand what transformed these four men from young boys on the golf course to the top of The Open leaderboard, charting all four of their journeys to major success.

Image: A mural of Shane Lowry has been painted onto a house in Portrush ahead of The Open

They all share their personal journeys to victory and relive their historic wins, with Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley, major winner Graeme McDowell and five-time Open champion Tom Watson among the contributors.

The one-hour feature documentary has produced by award-winning Irish filmmakers for Golf Channel - in association with the R&A and in partnership with Tourism Ireland - and is being shown on Sky Sports Golf.

How can I watch on Sky Sports?

This is Open Country will premiere exclusively on Sky Sports Golf and NOW on July 10, with the documentary then repeated multiple times over the coming weeks and available On Demand. (Sky Sports Golf timings below subject to change).

July 10 - 7pm

July 15 - 12pm and 6pm

July 16 - 9pm

July 18 - 7am and 8.30pm

Who will win The Open? Watch the final men's major of the year throughout the week live on Sky Sports? Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Open and more top sport with no contract.