Genesis Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy impresses as Chris Gotterup equals course record at Renaissance Club

Rory McIlroy impressed in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open, while Chris Gotterup equalled the course record on Friday.

Playing a week before The Open, McIlroy carded six birdies and one bogey on his way to a second-round 65 to leave him seven under par moving into the weekend.

But he was outshone by American Gotterup, who shot a superb 61 to equal the course record at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I got off to a bit of a flier," McIlroy said. "The conditions were so benign this morning, hardly any wind and then the wind started to pick up a little bit on the back nine but still very, very manageable.

"I started to struggle a little bit, hit a couple of wayward drives but did well to scramble for pars. Disappointed to drop one coming in there but overall it's a really good score and puts me right in the thick of things going into the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says his second round, which included six birdies and finishing the day five-under, has put him into the 'thick of things' at the Scottish Open.

"Being aggressive off the tee on links golf courses and taking the bunkers out of play, if the rough isn't too bad, has always been a pretty good strategy for me.

"I'm sticking with that for the week. Sometimes it gets you in trouble but most of the time it works out pretty well."

Who will win the Genesis Scottish Open? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Not got Sky? Stream The Open and more with no contract.