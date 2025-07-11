Evian Championship: English amateur Lottie Woad, Ireland's Leona Maguire still in major golf contention

Ireland's Leona Maguire and 21-year-old English amateur Lottie Woad remain in contention at the halfway point of the year's fourth women's major at the Evian Championship in France.

With South Korea's Somi Lee setting the pace on 10 under after a second-round 65, Maguire's level-par 71 and Woad's two-under 69 leave them four and five shots adrift of the leader, respectively.

Maguire had started the day in a share of the lead but ended up tied seventh after birdies on two, 15 and 17 were cancelled out by bogeys at eight, 16 and 18.

Woad, meanwhile, finished strongly with birdies at the 16th and 18th to end two under for her day, comfortably making the cut for the fourth time in her seven major appearances as an amateur.

The 21-year-old is in fine form, having last week claimed her first professional win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, and said of her position in the top 12 on the major leaderboard: "Definitely a bit nervous, but it's also exciting at the same time.

"I'm only, like, five back. Yeah, just trying to play well tomorrow and see what happens."

Image: Lottie Woad is the top-ranked women's amateur

Woads is joined on five under overall by Nelly Korda after the world No 1 posted a second-round 70, with rankings rival Jeeno Thitikul also in the mix at six under after back-to-back 68s.

But Friday belonged to Lee, who made six birdies and an eagle to move into a one-shot lead over Australia's Grace Kim.

Lee sunk two birdies and an eagle before enjoying a strong finish to the round on the back nine, with birdies on the 11th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes.

"Tee shots are really important on this course, but mine weren't great today," Lee told LPGA. "But I managed to make up for it with some solid putting.

"Right now, I'm concentrating on my putter and driver, keeping my rhythm - and we'll see where that takes me."

Second-placed Kim carded a nine under 68, while American Jennifer Kupcho, one of four overnight co-leaders, ended the day two back in third.

Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin, ranked third and fourth in the world respectively, missed the two-over cut, as did US Women's Open winner Maja Stark.

