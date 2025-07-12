Evian Championship: Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels share lead going into final round

England's Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels of Australia will take a narrow one-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship, the year's fourth women's major, after both got to 11 under for the tournament at Evian-les-Bains in France on Saturday.

Gainer, in just her second start in a major, shot a seven-under par 64 that included six birdies, with the only blemish on her card a dropped shot at the sixth. She responded by eagling the par-five seventh.

Ruffels recovered from a bogey at the first with a five-under 66 and pocketed four birdies in five holes between the 11th and 15th.

The 25-year-old Australian, who won three titles on the Epson Tour in 2023, is looking for her first top ten finish on the LPGA Tour this season.

Just four shots cover the top 18 players left after Friday's cut and four of them lie just one shot behind the leading pair.

Ruffels' compatriots Minjee Lee, the 2021 champion, finished an impressive third round of 66 and Grace Kim shot a 70.

Image: Cara Gainer tees off on the fourth hole during round three of the Evian Championship

Thai world number two Jeeno Thitikul had a four-under round of 67 and overnight leader Somi Lee of South Korea shot a level par 71 but is still very much in contention.

World number one Nelly Korda is in a tie for 44th place following a disappointing four over 75 and defending champion Ayaka Furue is at level par overall after a 74.

Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad is still in the mix though. The English 21-year-old carded a 70 on Saturday and is five shots off the lead at six under.