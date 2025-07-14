Rory McIlroy at The Open: Did criticism of golf's newest Grand Slam champion since his win at The Masters go too far?

Sir Nick Faldo questioned whether Rory McIlroy has been judged too harshly for his performances since he completed his historic career Grand Slam at The Masters.

McIlroy became just the sixth player in history to win the Grand Slam, ending an 11-year wait for an elusive fifth major title by claiming a dramatic play-off win over Justin Rose at Augusta National.

The world No 2's win - something he described as 'climbing his Everest' - fuelled questions about whether it would leap to a run of major success, only for McIlroy to fail to contend at the PGA Championship and the US Open.

McIlroy has shown positive signs with strong showings at the Travelers Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open, with Faldo admitting that few can understand the pressure and expectation that the Northern Irishman has faced in his career.

"To be honest, we've been a little unfair on McIlroy," Faldo told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "Only Gary [Player], Jack [Nicklaus] and Tiger [Woods] can tell you what it feels like to have won the Grand Slam.

"It's something pretty monumental and we don't know how you're meant to react. We all thought - after going 11 years then finally doing it - he's going to go forward, but maybe things felt weird for a while? Maybe it takes time and I'm not sure if that happens the next day."

McIlroy memorably missed the cut the last time The Open was held at Royal Portrush in 2019, carding a quadruple-bogey on the first hole and struggling to deal with the emotions of a home major in an opening-round 79.

He has insisted that he will tackle playing a major in his home country differently this time around, although Faldo believes a record crowd cheering him to a potential sixth major title only adds to the challenge.

"He has got nearly 300,000 people pulling for him - whether that works as a positive or is something he wants space from - I don't know," Faldo added. "You also don't know what side of the draw you're going to get, all that sort of thing.

"Personally, I think it's got a lot to deal with by coming home. It's not like a football match, when you've got home support and you know your pitch. You've got to battle all day long to play this.

"If it goes well, sure, but really it's you and your caddie and you - being a golfer - getting around here. Sure, it's great to have the support, but you've got to work hard to make it happen."

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler remains the pre-tournament favourite to add a fourth major title in as many years, with the American posting top-10 finishes in each of his last 10 worldwide starts and winning the PGA Championship earlier this season.

"He [Scheffler] is a fascinating golfer," Faldo added. "I mean, technically, it's unbelievable. He's world No 1 and you would not teach his golf swing. Isn't that ridiculous?

"With the feet moving and the arm rotation, the wrist and everything, but he has a gift of from here to here, understanding the relationship between his hand and the club places, which is brilliant.

"He's riding the wave where everything is good, you're thinking positively and all that sort of thing. One day, if it all goes wrong, What's plan B? When you would What did you suddenly work on? We'll worry about that another time, but it's amazing!"

What else is on this week's Sky Sports Golf podcast?

The Open preview episode comes live from Royal Portrush, where regular host Jamie Weir speaks to several players looking to challenge for major victory and the Claret Jug.

McIlroy and Lowry both share their different experiences of the 2019 edition held at the same venue, plus assess their form heading into the tournament, while Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley discusses the challenge he may end up facing as a player-captain for Team USA later this year.

Tim Barter hears from defending champion Xander Schauffele, looking to become the first back-to-back winner of The Open since Padraig Harrington, while Faldo also shares stories of the three times he was previously won The Open.

Listen to the full Sir Nick Faldo interview on the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, hosted every week by Jamie Weir. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker, while vodcast editions can be found on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

