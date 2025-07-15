The Open weather: Latest Royal Portrush forecast and whether play could be disrupted by storms at this week's major

Could bad weather disrupt The Open? We take a look at the latest forecast for the final men’s major of the year and the conditions expected at Royal Portrush.

Links golf traditionally provides a unique test, with the weather at Royal Portrush likely to add to the challenge facing the players this week for the final men's major of the year.

Monday's practice round was suspended due to the threat of lightning around the Causeway coastline, while the Met Office issued a "yellow warning" for possible thunderstorms during Tuesday's practice day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch every moment of The Open from Royal Portrush live only on Sky Sports. Who will impress? Jamie Dornan shows you exactly what to expect in Northern Ireland

Wednesday's practice session is expected to be dry and mostly sunny, although the forecast - issued by the R&A via the Met Office - for the tournament itself indicates 'changeable' conditions and potential adverse weather.

The forecast for Thursday's opening round says there will be "outbreaks of rain", with "some heavy bursts possible", before a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms develops later in the day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush Shane Lowry discusses the pressure he faced in 2019 triumph and the 'want to succeed'

It is expected to remain unsettled for the rest of The Open, where record crowds are expected to attend, with periods of rain and showers forecast for all four tournament days.

Over 275,000 fans are expected to visit the iconic Dunluce links venue across the eight tournament days from July 13-20, which would make it the most well-attended edition of The Open outside of St Andrews.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from The Open archives, featuring Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and more

What is the forecast for The Open?

Issued by the R&A, provided by the Met Office, on Tuesday morning:

Wednesday 16th: Dry and mostly sunny after a cloudy start. Cloud thickening through the evening but probably remaining dry. Winds light but gusting to 10-15 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday 17th: Cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain and some heavy bursts possible. Brighter later but showers and a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms developing. Winds 7-12mph but gusting up to 20mph.

Rest of the Championship: Remaining unsettled with periods of rain and showers, including a likelihood of heavier spells at times. Winds generally light to moderate with variable direction.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from The Open archives, featuring Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and more

Why do pairings and tee times matter at The Open?

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir:

"They tee times matter more at this major than any other, simply because of the elements and how they can wreak havoc and how unpredictable they can be.

"You can get on the wrong half of the draw at an Open Championship, where you could be playing in the worst of the weather on Thursday and the worst of the weather on the Friday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Xander Schauffele was at the Open Zone to reflect upon his win last year at Royal Troon, where he lifted the Claret Jug for the first time

"Someone on the other half of the draw can then be playing in glorious benign sunny conditions on Thursday and flat calm conditions on the Friday as well, so it can ruin your Open chances if you are on that wrong side of the draw.

"Asking me to predict the weather at an Open Championship - and especially in this part of the world - is like asking to predict who's going to win the Claret Jug, with that forecast changing all the time."

Who will win The Open? Watch the final men's major of the year throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Open and more top sport with no contract.