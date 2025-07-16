The Open: Who will claim major victory at Royal Portrush? Sky Sports' pundit predictions, potential contenders and ones to watch

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the two overwhelming favourites for major glory at The Open, but who could stop one of them lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush?

The world's top two have both won a major each this year, with McIlroy completing the career Grand Slam with this play-off victory at The Masters and Scheffler securing the PGA Championship title.

Both players have three worldwide victories in 2025 and are likely contenders to challenge again in Northern Ireland, where Scheffler can claim the third leg of the career Grand Slam and McIlroy could match Sir Nick Faldo's tally of six major titles.

McIlroy missed the cut when the tournament was last held in his home country in 2019 but has shown signs of a return to form in recent starts, sharing second at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, while Scheffler is on a run of 10 consecutive worldwide top 10 finishes.

Xander Schauffele is defending champion and looking to become the first back-to-back champion since Padraig Harrington, although each of the last 11 editions of The Open have produced a new Champion Golfer of the Year.

Will that run continue this week? Could The Open produce a first-time winner or a surprise champion? The Sky Sports team offer their predictions and pick out the players they expect to impress…

'Under the radar' Fleetwood to end wait for English winner?

England has produced only one winner since Tony Jacklin won the 1969 contest, with Sir Nick Faldo's 1992 success the last English champion at The Open, but Tommy Fleetwood is part of a strong contingent looking to change that.

Fleetwood has failed to contend in any of the majors this season but has three previous top 10s at The Open, with the 34-year-old hoping to go one better than his 2019 result and secure a maiden major title.

Image: Tommy Fleetwood (right) plays alongside McIlroy and Justin Thomas over the first two days

Rich Beem: "He finished runner-up here in 2019 and is playing some pretty exceptional golf right now. It's his time."

Nick Dougherty: "He's coming in on the back of the disappointment of the Travelers Championship, but he's playing fantastic golf. He could be going a bit under the radar because of it but he shouldn't be, because he's a great talent."

Wayne Riley: "He loves links golf and it [winning] has to happen soon, so why not here?"

Sky Sports' pundit predictions: Who will win The Open?

Andrew Coltart: Jon Rahm

Wayne 'Radar' Riley: Tommy Fleetwood

Dame Laura Davies: Rory McIlroy

Rich Beem: Tommy Fleetwood

Nick Dougherty: Tommy Fleetwood

Ewen Murray: Rory McIlroy

Tim Barter: Xander Schauffele

Richard Boxall: Tommy Fleetwood

Inci Mehmet: Rory McIlroy

Sarah Stirk: Rory McIlroy

Who could be a surprise package to impress at The Open?

Andrew Coltart: "Nicolai Hojgaard has managed to find something after a poor season on the PGA Tour and looks like he's getting back to his best."

Dame Laura Davies: "Sepp Straka has been playing very well. He was up there for a long time last week in Scotland and his year - on the whole - has been full of very solid stuff. He seems to play very well every week."

Wayne 'Radar' Riley: "Dan Brown won two weeks ago, was 10th in The Open last year and is 175/1 - I think he has a chance here and it wouldn't surprise me at all."

Rich Beem: "Sergio Garcia is playing darn well right now and has got all the shots."

Image: Could Sergio Garcia claim a second major victory?

David Howell: "Tyrrell Hatton and Bob MacIntyre both threatened to win their first major at the US Open and I feel like both of them have got a major championship in them.

"They're in the peak of their careers. Bob will certainly win an Open at some stage in his life - he reminds me of Harrington - and I could well see Tyrrell doing it as well."

Nick Dougherty: "Marco Penge's confidence is up. He will have huge belief in his game and proved himself at a big stage last week. Comes in here after a brilliant week in Scotland."

Ewen Murray: "Cameron Young finished second at The Open in 2022. He is still looking for that first PGA Tour victory but seems to have found his form once again."

Richard Boxall: "Justin Rose has plenty of experience and hit a bit of form last week at the Scottish Open."

Sarah Stirk: "I like Justin Rose this week, just because of the experience, skill, guile and class he has at an Open Championship. He has a good chance of producing something special again."

Inci Mehmet: "Bob MacIntyre finished in the top 10 back in 2019 and finished runner-up at the US Open last year, so is quite comfortable on the big stage."

Tim Barter: "Matt Fitzpatrick is a man coming back to form, finishing eighth and fourth in his last two starts. He has never really achieved what he should have done at an Open and I think now is his time."

