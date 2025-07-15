The Open 2025 tee times: Full groupings and start times for second round of men's major at Royal Portrush

Groupings and tee times for the second round of The 153rd Open, held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Former Open champion Stewart Cink will hit the opening tee shot on Friday morning, going out at 6.35am alongside Matteo Manassero and Marc Leishman.

Rory McIlroy is a morning starter alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, while defending champion Xander Schuaffele is on the opposite side of the draw with US Open winner JJ Spaun and former world No 1 Jon Rahm.

Full R2 groupings and tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole One

0635 Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero (Ita), Marc Leishman (Aus)

0646 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jesper Svensson (Swe), Connor Graham (x) (Sco)

0657 Zach Johnson, Dan Brown (Eng), Daniel Hillier (Nzl)

0708 Adam Scott (Aus), Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (x)

0719 Laurie Canter (Eng), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

0730 Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Wallace (Eng)

0741 Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

0752 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Sebastian Cave (x) (Eng)

0803 Michael Kim (Kor), Bud Cauley, John Parry (Eng)

0814 Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Angel Hidalgo (Esp)

0825 Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im (Kor), Daniel Berger

0836 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Romain Langasque (Fra)

0847 Aaron Rai (Eng), Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall (Eng)

0903 Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

0914 JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

0925 Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

0936 Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

0947 Bob MacIntyre (Sco), Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose (Eng)

0958 Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1009 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1020 Harris English, Nick Taylor (Can), Tony Finau

1031 Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Tom Kim (Kor)

1042 Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (x) (Eng)

1053 Nathan Kimsey (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (x) (Sco)

1104 Daniel Young (Sco), Curtis Luck (Aus), Curtis Knipes (Eng)

1115 Young han Song (Kor), George Bloor (Eng), OJ Farrell (Eng)

1126 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

1147 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) Guido Migliozzi (Ita), KJ Choi (Kor)

1158 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marco Penge (Eng), Justin Hastings (x) (Cym)

1209 Jason Day (Aus), Taylor Pendrith (Can) Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)

1220 Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder (Rsa) Ryan Peake (Aus)

1231 Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Niklas Norgaard (Den)

1242 Jordan Smith (Eng), Haotong Li (Chn), Dustin Johnson

1253 Darren Clarke (NIrl), Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1304 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Julien Guerrier (Fra), Mikiya Akutsu (Jpn)

1315 Thomas Detry (Bel), Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1326 Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1337 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Filip Jakubik (x) (Cze)

1348 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1404 Kristoffer Reitan (Nor), Martin Couvra (Fra), Adrien Saddier (Fra)

1415 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Justin Walters (Rsa), Bryan Newman (x) (Rsa)

1426 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1437 Sepp Straka (Aut), Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

1448 Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Brooks Koepka

1459 Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1510 Shane Lowry (Irl), Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1521 Corey Conners (Can), Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

1532 Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria (Col), Patrick Reed

1543 Matti Schmid (Ger), Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (x) (Est)

1554 Dylan Naidoo (Rsa), Darren Fichardt (Rsa), John Axelsen (Den)

1605 John Suh, Oliver Lindell (Fin), Jesper Sandborg (Swe)

1616 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), Sampson Zheng (Chn)

