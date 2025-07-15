Lottie Woad: English amateur star turns professional and accepts membership on LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

England amateur star Lottie Woad has elected to turn professional before the AIG Women's Open and has accepted LPGA Tour membership.

Woad became the first amateur winner on the Ladies European Tour since 2022 and secured her maiden victory in a professional event with a dominant six-shot victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

The 21-year-old threatened to become the first amateur major champion in 58 years a week later at The Amundi Evian Championship, finishing tied-third in France after a stunning final-round 64.

That performance saw her reach the 20 points necessary to be eligible for LPGA Membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), with Woad now taking that option and turning professional.

"I am very excited to announce that I have decided to turn professional," Woad said on X. "I'm delighted to have secured an LPGA card through the LEAP.

"I'm also happy to accept membership of the Ladies European Tour for 2026. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this position."

Woad's rise to professional ranks

Woad won the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur and moved top of the amateur world rankings later that summer, before securing the Smyth Salver for being the leading amateur at the AIG Women's Open.

She followed her tied-tenth finish at St Andrews by helping Great Britain and Ireland to victory over the United States in the Curtis Cup, with Woad impressing for Florida State and winning multiple college events in America.

Woad finished as leading amateur at the US Women's Open and won the Vagliano Trophy with Great Britain and Ireland this summer, while her performance at the Evian Championship was her last as an amateur.

England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards said: "Lottie Woad has been a really special member of the England Golf Squads over the years, moving from regional squads through to national girls and more recently, national women's squad.

Image: Woad will make her first major start as a professional at the AIG Women's Open, live from July 31

"She has embraced all that has been provided, from the extensive playing opportunities to the coaching support of our national coaches and national lead practitioners.

"Lottie has been a joy to work with and support - she has a fantastic work ethic, a desire to learn and get better, and loves the big occasion. Lottie will thrive in the professional game and I really believe that Lottie will become one of the biggest names in professional golf in the years to come.

"For our squad members who have seen Lottie train through the years, she is a complete inspiration and has shown what can be achieved if you dedicate and commit yourself to your dream - an absolutely stellar role model."

What's next?

The next event on both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour schedule is the ISPS Handa Scottish Open, taking place at Dundonald Links from July 24-27 and live on Sky Sports.

The women's major season then concludes at the AIG Women's Open from July 31-August 3, with Lydia Ko returning as defending champion at Royal Porthcawl. Stream the majors and more with no contract.