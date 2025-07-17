The Open: Rory McIlroy handles home pressure and wayward driving to stay in major hunt on home soil at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy believes he handled the pressure of playing in The Open on home soil after overcoming a poor driving display to stay in contention at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy was the pre-tournament favourite when The Open was last held in Northern Ireland in 2019, where he quadruple bogeyed his opening hole and struggled to a first-round 79 on his way to a shock mixed cut.

The Masters champion was the fans' favourite once again for this year's contest, his first event in his home country since winning The Masters and completing the Grand Slam, where he mixed five birdies with four bogeys to post a one-under 70.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy made a three-putt bogey on the first hole during an eventful start to his bid for a sixth major victory

McIlroy found just two fairways off the tee on the opening day - the fewest of his Open career and matching his lowest ever in a major, but overcame a mid-round wobble to stay with three strokes of the five-way tie for the early lead.

"I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don't want to let them down," McIlroy admitted. "There's that little bit of added pressure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The story of Rory McIlroy's disappointing week at The Open in 2019, where he missed the cut after an opening-round 79

"I felt like I dealt with it really well today. Certainly dealt with it better than I did six years ago. I was just happy to get off to a good start and get myself into the tournament.

"There's a few guys at four under, but I'm surprised four under is leading. I thought someone might have gone out there and shot six or seven under today. Only three back with 54 holes to go, I'm really happy with where I am."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy spoke about pre-round nerves after shooting a one-under-par 70 in his first round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush

How McIlroy enjoyed better opening round in Portrush

McIlroy was three shots better after the opening hole than he was six years ago, despite a wayward iron off the tee and a three-putt - including a miss from inside four feet - resulting in a bogey.

The left miss off the tee quickly became a regular theme for McIlroy, who had to lay up at the par-five second after an errant drive but made a 15-foot birdie and then rolled in from 25 feet for another at the fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy birdied the par-five second to bounce back from the previous-hole bogey

McIlroy recovered from another wayward drive into left rough at the seventh by delivering a wonderful wedge from the rough with his third shot, setting up a close-range birdie, seeing him reach the turn in 34.

He started his back nine with an eight-foot birdie but failed to convert from a similar distance to save par at the next, with McIlroy finding a fairway bunker off the tee at the par-five next and three-putting from the next to card back-to-back bogeys.

Image: Rory McIlroy played alongside Tommy Fleetwood, who struggled to a two-over 73

McIlroy got up and down from the back of the green to scramble a par at the 13th but had to hole from six feet just to make bogey at the next, having needed to lay up out of a fairway bunker.

The five-time major winner converted from 12 feet to save par at the 15th and scrambled a par from off the green at the par-three next, before finding a birdie at the 17th and going close at the last to end the day in red figures.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Overall happy with the start, very solid, considering I think I only hit two or three fairways for the day," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "I felt like I was chopping out of the rough or out of the fairway bunkers most of the day.

"To play those last four holes in one under and shoot under par was great. I had it going there for the first 10 holes and as we turned for home, the wind started to pick up a bit and the course did start to get very difficult in those cross winds.

"I was on the bogey train there for a bit but steadied the ship with a really good par but on 15, then played the last three holes well."

Image: Rory McIlroy is looking to win The Open for a second time, having lifted the Claret Jug in 2014

Where can McIlroy improve to contend?

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley: "I think refine his swing. Rory likes to play on the front foot and play aggressively, he knows this golf course and the strategy will be well thought out because he thinks he's playing to his strengths.

"His driving is not his strength at the moment. It normally is, but today it wasn't. But still one under par, that's a good effort. He's done well and he has gone a long way."

Former major champion Rich Beem: "I thought he handled everything beautifully.

"He's going to have to come up with a little better gameplan off the tee going forward for the last 54 holes if he wants to seriously contend. But it was a great start."

Who will win The Open? Watch the final men's major of the year throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Open and more top sport with no contract.