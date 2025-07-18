The Open 2025 tee times: Full pairings and start times for third round of men's major at Royal Portrush

Pairings and tee times for the third round of The 153rd Open, held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

World No 1 and halfway leader Scottie Scheffler has been paired with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick as he looks to secure his fourth major title and second of the year, after the PGA Championship in May.

Both Scheffler and Fitzpatrick - who won the 2022 US Open - carded eight birdies during Friday's second round, with Scheffler opening up a one-shot lead over Fitzpatrick after shooting a seven-under 64.

Full R3 pairings and tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated

Starting from hole one

0935 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Corey Conners (Can)

0945 Sepp Straka (Aut), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

0955 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Adrien Saddier (Fra)

1005 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1015 Thomas Detry (Bel), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)

1025 Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey (Eng)

1035 Maverick McNealy, Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

1045 Justin Leonard, John Parry (Eng)

1100 Andrew Novak, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

1110 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1120 Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), Wyndham Clark

1130 Shane Lowry (Ire), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1140 J.J. Spaun, Dustin Johnson

1150 Phil Mickelson, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1200 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jordan Spieth

1215 Russell Henley, Antoine Rozner (Fra)

1225 Romain Langasque (Fra), Daniel Berger

1235 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA)

1245 Matt Wallace (Eng), Akshay Bhatia

1255 Jason Kokrak, Lucas Glover

1305 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Justin Thomas

1315 Aaron Rai (Eng), Rickie Fowler

1330 Marc Leishman (Aus), Oliver Lindell (Fin)

1340 Ryggs Johnston, Xander Schauffele

1350 Kristoffer Reitan (Nor), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1400 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Justin Rose (Eng)

1410 Harry Hall (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

1420 Sam Burns, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1430 Jordan Smith (Eng), Rory McIlroy (Nir)

1445 Keegan Bradley, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1455 Tony Finau, Chris Gotterup

1505 Harris English, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1515 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1525 Haotong Li (Chi), Brian Harman

1535 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

