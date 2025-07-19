The Open 2025 tee times: Full pairings and start times for Sunday's final round of men's major at Royal Portrush

Pairings and tee times for the final round of The 153rd Open, held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Scottie Scheffler takes a four-shot lead into the final day at Royal Portrush after a bogey-free 67 on Saturday, with the world No 1 and reigning PGA champion chasing a fourth major win in as many years.

The 29-year-old plays in the final group alongside Haotong Li, with home favourite Rory McIlroy six strokes back in tied-fourth after a third-round 66 and looking for a first victory as a professional in Northern Ireland.

Full R4 pairings and tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated

Starting from hole one

0830 Matti Schmid (Ger), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

0840 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Phil Mickelson

0850 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Andrew Novak

0900 Shane Lowry (Irl), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)

0910 Antoine Rozner (Fra) Viktor Hovland (Nor)

0920 Adrien Saddier (Fra), Ryggs Johnston

0930 Romain Langasque (Fra), Jordan Spieth

0940 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

0955 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Justin Leonard

1005 Thomas Detry (Bel), Sepp Straka (Aut)

Image: Scottie Scheffler has converted all past 54-hole leads in majors

1015 Aaron Rai (Eng), Jason Kokrak

1025 Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas (Vel)

1035 Maverick McNealy, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1045 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1055 Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler

1110 Akshay Bhatia, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1120 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1130 Bryson DeChambeau, Nathan Kimsey (Eng)

1140 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

1150 Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1200 JJ Spaun, John Parry (Eng)

1210 Keegan Bradley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1225 Marc Leishman (Aus), Lucas Glover

1235 Sungjae Im (Kor), Dustin Johnson

1245 Corey Conners (Can), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1255 Harry Hall (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)

1305 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)

1315 Oliver Lindell (Fin), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1325 Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

1340 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1350 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Russell Henley

1400 Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1410 Harris English, Chris Gotterup

1420 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Matt Fitzpatrick

1430 Haotong Li (Chn), Scottie Scheffler

