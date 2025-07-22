Lottie Woad has been thinking about professional debut 'for a long time' ahead of bow at ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

English amateur star Lottie Woad insisted turning professional has long been on her mind ahead of her pro debut at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open this week.

Woad became the first amateur winner on the Ladies European Tour since 2022 and secured her maiden victory in a professional event with a dominant six-shot victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

The 21-year-old threatened to become the first amateur major champion in 58 years a week later at The Amundi Evian Championship, finishing tied-third in France after a stunning final-round 64.

That performance saw her reach the 20 points necessary to be eligible for LPGA Membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), with Woad now taking that option and turning professional. This week's Scottish Open is her maiden professional tournament.

"I am obviously very excited," she said. "I have been thinking about making my professional debut for a long time. Excited to do it more on home soil, as well. It's going to be really fun.

"Evian was cool. Sunday was obviously a really fun day being in contention and being close in the end. Yeah, and then obviously got my LPGA card from that, and so it was a pretty easy decision once I'd spoken to my coaches and my team."

Woad's rise to professional ranks

Woad won the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur and moved top of the amateur world rankings later that summer, before securing the Smyth Salver for being the leading amateur at the AIG Women's Open.

She followed her tied-10th finish at St Andrews by helping Great Britain and Ireland to victory over the United States in the Curtis Cup, with Woad impressing for Florida State and winning multiple college events in America.

Woad finished as leading amateur at the US Women's Open and won the Vagliano Trophy with Great Britain and Ireland this summer, while her performance at the Evian Championship was her last as an amateur.

What's next?

The next event on both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour schedule is the ISPS Handa Scottish Open, taking place at Dundonald Links from July 24-27 and live on Sky Sports.

The women's major season then concludes at the AIG Women's Open from July 31-August 3, with Lydia Ko returning as defending champion at Royal Porthcawl.

