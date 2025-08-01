Charlie Woods discovers Junior Ryder Cup fate after final round of Junior PGA Championships

Charlie Woods fell short in his bid to qualify for the Junior Ryder Cup after shooting a three-over par 74 in the final round of the Junior PGA Championships in Indiana.

Tiger Woods' son went into the final round tied for second, knowing that the top two finishers would automatically qualify for the US Ryder Cup team, ahead of the tournament at Nassau Country Club and Bethpage Black in New York from September 23-25.

The 16-year-old was even for the day through 13 holes but a bogey on 14 was followed by a double at 15, which sent him plunging down the leaderboard and his frustration was capped as his birdie putt at the last hole rolled in and then out.

Lunden Esterline won the event at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex's Ackerman-Allen Course in West Lafayette, finishing six shots clear of the field on 19-under par.

Woods could still be selected with a captain's pick but that is not expected to happen, with other higher-ranked players thought more likely to be selected by Team USA skipper Suzy Whaley.

