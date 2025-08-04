PGA Tour golf: How Rory McIlroy missing Playoff opener could be 'good call' in bid for more FedExCup glory

Former major champion Rich Beem believes Rory McIlroy skipping the FedEx St Jude Championship can enhance his chances of winning the PGA Tour’s FedExCup for a record-extending fourth time.

McIlroy is the only eligible player - as of Monday - who has elected to sit out of this week's event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, where only the top-70 in the season-long standings can compete.

The world No 2 is a three-time winner already this year, having followed victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players by completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters, with McIlroy entering the FedExCup Playoffs second in the standings.

McIlroy is already assured of spots in the next two Playoff events, the BMW Championship from August 14-17 and the Tour Championship the following week, with Beem expecting the decision will keep him fresh going into the closing stretch of the season.

"It's not surprising," Beem told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "Memphis is typically very hot. It gets into the 90s, and you're drinking like 20 bottles of water - it can be that stifling.

"Memphis can really sap your energy, just because of how hot and stifling it is. You would be playing four rounds there, then you've got to go to a long course (Caves Valley), then you have the same thing in Atlanta with the heat.

"I think if you want to be front and centre, and McIlroy wants to win the FedExCup for a fourth time, he has got to have all of his energy.

"The last three weeks can really, really take it out of you from a weather standpoint.

"Rory taking this week off to save himself for the last two is a good call."

McIlroy told the Telegraph last year he was considering sitting out of this event, a year on from finishing tied-68th out of a 70-man field and only dropping one spot in the FedExCup standings.

Image: Rory McIlroy has previously won the FedExCup in 2016, 2019 and 2022

There are 2,000 FedExCup points available to the winner, with quadruple points on offer compared to regular-season events - but McIlroy's position in the standings means that he could only fall a maximum of two places ahead of the BMW Championship.

"He's almost 1,000 points ahead of Sepp Straka and over 1,000 points ahead of Russell Henley," Beem explained. "He's not going to drop too many spots by the end of this week."

McIlroy is the only player within 2,000 points of Scottie Scheffler, who is now guaranteed to remain No 1 heading into the BMW Championship. Only the top 50 get to play in that Playoff event, with the top 30 then progressing to the Tour Championship.

Starting scores for the season finale were previously based on a player's position in the standings, with golfers starting as many as 10 strokes back, but the starting strokes advantage has now been scrapped for this year's contest.

"That [format] is exactly how it should be," Beem insisted. "The guy who has the best 72 holes should win the event!"

