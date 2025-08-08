Charley Hull: English golfer out of Ladies European Tour event after ankle injury sustained falling over curb in car park

Charley Hull is missing the PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour due to an ankle issue sustained falling over a curb in a car park.

Englishwoman Hull - who rallied to finish tied-second at last week's AIG Women's Open and secure her third runner-up finish in a major - was forced to pull out of the event at Centurion Club after undergoing an MRI scan on Thursday afternoon.

The 29-year-old had initially hoped to feature at the tournament in Hertfordshire from Friday to Sunday, but her role will now be limited to meeting spectators and signing autographs.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hull said: "I'm devastated not to be competing in front of a home crowd again this week, however I'm really looking forward to supporting the event and spending time with fans."

Chatting about her injury earlier in the week, Hull had said: "Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practising. But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me.

"The security guard was watching me and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights as Miyu Yamashita held of a challenge from Hull to win the AIG Women's Open

"I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting. I started moving my ankle and it's nowhere near as bad as I thought.

"I don't do it on purpose, I'm naturally clumsy. My sister is the clumsiest person I know, and I used to make fun of her for it.

"I fell over in the middle of the road about two years ago. It runs in my dad's genes."

Watch the PIF London Championship live on Sky Sports until Sunday.