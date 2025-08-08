Charley Hull: English golfer out of Ladies European Tour event after ankle injury sustained falling over curb in car park
Charley Hull withdraws from PIF London Championship in Hertfordshire - live on Sky Sports from Friday to Sunday - after ankle injury sustained falling over a curb in a car park; Englishwoman Hull "devastated" to miss event at Centurion Club but will be present to meet fans
Friday 8 August 2025 14:35, UK
Charley Hull is missing the PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour due to an ankle issue sustained falling over a curb in a car park.
Englishwoman Hull - who rallied to finish tied-second at last week's AIG Women's Open and secure her third runner-up finish in a major - was forced to pull out of the event at Centurion Club after undergoing an MRI scan on Thursday afternoon.
The 29-year-old had initially hoped to feature at the tournament in Hertfordshire from Friday to Sunday, but her role will now be limited to meeting spectators and signing autographs.
- Not got Sky? Stream golf without a contract 📺📱
- Golf leaderboards: Ladies European Tour and more ⛳
- Get the Sky Sports push notifications you want 🔔
Hull said: "I'm devastated not to be competing in front of a home crowd again this week, however I'm really looking forward to supporting the event and spending time with fans."
Chatting about her injury earlier in the week, Hull had said: "Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practising. But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me.
"The security guard was watching me and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car.
"I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting. I started moving my ankle and it's nowhere near as bad as I thought.
"I don't do it on purpose, I'm naturally clumsy. My sister is the clumsiest person I know, and I used to make fun of her for it.
"I fell over in the middle of the road about two years ago. It runs in my dad's genes."
Watch the PIF London Championship live on Sky Sports until Sunday.