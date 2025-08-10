DP World Tour: Grant Forrest eases to four-shot victory at Nexo Championship and receives facetime from Donald Trump

Grant Forrest eased to victory on home soil for the second time in his career with a four-shot success at the Nexo Championship in Aberdeen.

Forrest, who lifted his maiden DP World Tour title at St Andrews four years and two days ago, took control of windy conditions over the weekend at Trump International Golf Links to assert his dominance.

Holding a three-shot advantage heading into Sunday's final round, the 32-year-old saw his lead trimmed to two after Todd Clements' birdie on the opening hole.

However, when Forrest birdied the fourth and Clements carded a triple-bogey eight at the same hole, the Scot led by five and never looked back.

The world No 294, who double-bogeyed the last, added two more birdies and a dropped shot in a closing 72 to finish with an eight-under-par total.

After winning, Forrest received a facetime from American president Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory on his course and inviting him to play a round of golf.

"Well I tell you what I watched it and he is some player," Trump said.

"I look forward to playing with him. In fact, I would play with him tomorrow if he could get on a plane.

"Get on a plane and come over here, Grant!"

For Forrest, it was an incredible moment once again to win on home turf.

"It's amazing, just speechless," Forrest said. "I think it is the same week as I won four years ago on the calendar so just amazing, that must say something about this week and being at home.

"I just can't believe it. It's been such a tough year on the golf course. It's just a crazy game that you can go and come out and do this, with what feels like out of nowhere.

"It's just that old chestnut that one week can turn things around and it has."

Joe Dean nervelessly parred the last to claim solo second at four under, with John Parry one shot further behind alongside Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen.

Jordan Smith finished sixth at two under, while Clements, Andy Sullivan and Finland's Oliver Lindell were a further shot adrift - the only nine players to finish the tournament under par.