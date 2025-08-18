Ian Poulter's son Luke to play for Great Britain and Ireland in Walker Cup, live on Sky Sports in September

Ian Poulter's son Luke has been selected in the Great Britain and Ireland team for the Walker Cup against USA.

Luke, 21, will form part of a 10-strong squad for the 50th staging of the event at Cypress Point in California across September 6-7, live on Sky Sports.

Poulter Jr recently contributed 3.5 points from four outings in Great Britain and Ireland's 16.5-18.5 victory over the Continent of Europe in the St Andrews Trophy.

He also made the knockout stages of the US Amateur and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Open after losing in a play-off, while he claimed a first collegiate victory for the Florida Gators in March, winning the Schenkel Invitational.

Image: Luke's father Ian Poulter is a Ryder Cup legend, playing in seven editions between 2004 and 2021

Great Britain and Ireland have been beaten in the last four Walker Cups, last winning the biennial amateur tournament at Royal Lytham & St Annes back in 2015.

This year, GB&I will be captained by former European Tour winner Dean Robertson.

Cameron Adam, Elliot Baker, Dominic Clemons, Charlie Forster, Connor Graham, Stuart Grehan, Niall Shiels Donegan, Gavin Tiernan and Tyler Weaver join Poulter in the squad, with Caolan Rafferty selected as a reserve.

Graham is the only returning player from the team that lost 14.5-11.5 to USA at St Andrews in 2023.

