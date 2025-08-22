LPGA Tour: Lottie Woad misses cut for first time as a professional as Akie Iwai leads CPKC Women's Open in Canada

History-maker Lottie Woad agonisingly missed the cut on her return to the LPGA Tour at the CPKC Women's Open.

The English star, who finished third as an amateur in a major championship earlier this year before making history by winning her first pro event at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, carded a three-under-par 69 on Friday to leave her +2 for the tournament.

That left the 21-year-old frustratingly one shot off the cut mark - and 11 strokes behind leader Akie Iwai - in the first significant setback of her fledgling professional career.

Woad birdied the fifth and sixth holes on Friday to spark hopes of a recovery from her difficult first round which featured six bogeys.

She recorded her only bogey of the second round at the seventh and picked up a shot at the 13th but couldn't find another birdie on the closing five holes as she failed to make the weekend for the first time as a professional.

Woad had been on a dream run in recent weeks, storming to a six-shot win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open while still an amateur at the start of July, before producing a final-round charge the following week at the Amundi Evian Championship to finish tied-third.

She elected to turn professional after reaching the 20 points necessary to be eligible for LPGA Membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP) and brilliantly won her first pro event at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Iwai leads with Maguire in chasing pack

Image: Akie Iwai of Japan leads after the second round of the CPKC Women's Open 2025 at Mississauga Golf and Country Club

Iwai of Japan takes a three-stroke lead into the weekend as she bids to win for the second straight week.

Iwai followed her opening seven-under 64 with a 69 on Friday to get to nine-under at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club.

The 23-year-old won the Portland Classic last week to match her twin sister Chisato's achievement of becoming a rookie LPGA Tour champion.

Ireland's Leona Maguire (-6) is in a tie for second, three shots behind Iwai, after carding five birdies and four bogeys in her second round.

Jeeno Thitikul, the Thai player making her first start since taking the world No 1 spot from Nelly Korda, joins Maguire in second place along with Minjee Lee.

Korda is four-under in a tie for ninth, despite a double bogey on the par-three third.

