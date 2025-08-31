Omega European Masters: Thriston Lawrence beats Ryder Cup hopefuls Matt Wallace and Matt Fitzpatrick to emotional DP World Tour win

Thriston Lawrence held off English duo Matt Wallace and Matt Fitzpatrick to claim an impressive two-shot victory at the DP World Tour’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Players returned early on Sunday morning to complete a weather-disrupted third round at Crans-sur-Sierre GC, where Lawrence posted a seven-under 63 to stay one ahead of defending champion Wallace and two clear of Fitzpatrick.

The 2022 champion bogeyed the first three holes of his final round but charged ahead after making an eagle and five birdies in a nine-hole stretch around the turn, then closed out a four-under 66 to claim a fifth DP World Tour title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thriston Lawrence broke down in tears after closing out his first DP World Tour title since December 2022 at the Omega European Masters

Lawrence finished two clear of Wallace, Sami Valimaki and Rasmus Hojgaard, who charged up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 62, with Fitzpatrick three strokes back in fifth on 19 under.

Hojgaard is an automatic qualifier for Europe's Ryder Cup side, having secured his spot at the Betfred British Masters last week, while Fitzpatrick and Wallace will both be hoping for a captain's pick when Luke Donald completes his side on Monday - live from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.

How Lawrence held on for European Masters title

Lawrence joined Wallace in posting a three-putt bogey at the par-four first and dropped a shot at the next, as his playing partner rolled in from 15 feet - to jump one ahead in a two-shot swing.

Wallace moved further ahead when Lawrence missed from six feet at the third and registered a third consecutive bogey, only for Lawrence to launch his fightback by draining a 20-foot eagle at the driveable par-four sixth.

A tap-in birdie on the same hole - after a brilliant wedge shot - kept Wallace ahead of Lawrence, with the pair both making close-range birdies the short par-four seventh and taking advantage of the par-five ninth to leave Wallace one ahead at the turn.

Lawrence opened his back nine with a birdie and edged ahead of Wallace with another at the par-four 12th, before a two-shot swing at the 14th saw the South African make birdie and Wallace make bogey after finding water with his approach.

Image: Matt Wallace is among the European players hoping to be selected as a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

The three-shot cushion was reduced when Wallace got up and down from the sand to birdie the par-five next, as Lawrence made par after narrowly avoiding going out of bounds, with Hojgaard also getting within two after birdieing the 17th to move to 20 under.

Lawrence and Wallace both squandered birdie opportunities at the par-three 16th, leaving the cushion at two strokes, with a tap-in par at the last enough to complete an emotional victory for Lawrence and the first on the DP World Tour since December 2022.

Image: Lawrence mixed an eagle with five birdies and three bogeys during his final round in Switzerland

"Winning is tough," Lawrence said. "It's not easy. I was so nervous all day. It always looks so easy, but it's not. I'm just so emotional, so happy. It's been a grind all day. I'm just so proud of the way I fought out there."

Hojgaard recovered from an opening-hole bogey to card an eagle and seven birdies in a round-of-the-day 62 and jump into tied-second, with Wallace posting a three-under 67 and Valimaki posting a birdie-birdie finish to also get to 20 under.

Fitzpatrick recovered from a costly bogey at the par-five 14th to birdie three of his last four holes to finish fifth ahead of Richard Mansell and Joel Girrbach, while Marco Penge - among those in consideration for a Ryder Cup pick - posted a four-under 66 to end in a share of eighth place.

Image: Matt Fitzpatrick is a two-time winner of the Omega European Masters

"I feel like I've done as much as I possibly can and whether it's too late [for Ryder Cup], whether I've started playing really well too late, I don't know," Penge admitted. "It's up to Luke [Donald] and the vice-captains and it's just great to be in the conversation to be honest.

"At the start of the year I was nowhere near thinking about Ryder Cup and if I don't get in I would have only just missed out, so there's a lot of confidence to take from that."

Image: Marco Penge is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour in 2025, including at the Danish Golf Championship

What's next?

Luke Donald will name his six Ryder Cup captain's picks in a special announcement, live at Sky Studios on Monday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of round-the-clock coverage of this year's contest from September 26-28.

The DP World Tour heads to the K Club next for the Amgen Irish Open, where Rasmus Hojgaard returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy is back in action. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf.