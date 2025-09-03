Walker Cup 2025: Format, schedule, how to watch as Luke Poulter features for Great Britain and Ireland against United States at Cypress Point

What is the Walker Cup? Which course is hosting? Who will feature for Great Britain and Ireland and can they claim a famous victory? We look at the key questions ahead of the 2025 contest against the United States, live on Sky Sports...

What is the Walker Cup?

The Walker Cup is a match play event held biennially, where the leading amateur golfers from the United States play against Great Britain and Ireland.

This year's edition from September 6-7, live on Sky Sports, is the 50th in the event's history and sees two 10-man teams competing across 26 matches over the two days.

Where does the Walker Cup take place?

The 2025 edition takes place at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California, the first time that the Walker Cup has been hosted there since 1981 and one of the highest-rated courses in the world.

Los Angeles Country Club (2017), Royal Liverpool Golf Club (2019), Seminole Golf Club (2021) and the Old Course at St Andrews (2023) have all been recently used as Walker Cup venues, while Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland will host the next edition.

Who features for Great Britain and Ireland?

The top five players from the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and five selections make up the GB&I team, with Tyler Weaver - who featured in the US Open earlier this year - the highest-ranked player involved.

Luke Poulter - the son of Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter - plays, while Scottish duo Cameron Adam and Connor Graham feature after qualifying for The Open at Royal Portrush in July.

Niall Shiels Donegan is included after his run to the semi-finals of the US Amateur and Graham as the only player returning from the team beaten by the United States in 2023.

How good is Luke Poulter?

Poulter Jr recently contributed 3.5 points from four outings in Great Britain and Ireland's 16.5-18.5 victory over the Continent of Europe in the St Andrews Trophy.

Image: Luke Poulter has already impressed during his amateur career and now features for Great Britain and Ireland

He also made the knockout stages of the US Amateur and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Open after losing in a play-off, while he claimed a first collegiate victory for the Florida Gators in March, winning the Schenkel Invitational.

Poulter Jr also came close to qualifying for The Open - missing out when playing in the same Final Qualifying event as his dad earlier this summer - and was also a member of the International Team at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Who features for the United States?

The top six in the WAGR are from the United States and all feature in their Walker Cup team, with Jackson Koivun joined by Ben James, Ethan Fang, Preston Stout, Jase Summy and Tommy Morrison.

Stewart Hagestad returns after featuring in four winning Walker Cup teams and Mason Howell secured his spot after winning the US Amateur at The Olympic Club, with MichaelLa Sasso and Jacob Modleski completing their line-up.

What is the Walker Cup format and how does it work?

There are two sessions of foursomes, each offering four points, before an eight-match session of singles on the Saturday and all 20 players featuring in singles matches on the final day.

Foursomes matches are where golfers from Great Britain and Ireland compete against a pair from the USA, with team members alternating between shots and each team using one ball.

Each match is worth one point, with the team who has the most points at the end of the two days being crowned Walker Cup champions.

Which team has the better Walker Cup record?

The United States have dominated the biennial contest, winning 39 of the 49 previous matches and are chasing a fifth consecutive victory over Great Britain and Ireland.

The last of Great Britain and Ireland's nine Walker Cup victories came in 2015, when they defeated the United States 16.5-19.5, while their last victory on American soil was in 2001 and this year's edition marks the 60th anniversary of the only ever tied match.

Who has played in past Walker Cups?

The last Great Britain and Ireland team to win on away soil in 2001 contained current Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and Sky Sports Golf presenter Nick Dougherty.

Image: Luke Donald (left) and Nick Dougherty (right) were part of Great Britain and Ireland's 2001 Walker Cup team

The United States' 2007 line-up had Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, where they faced a Great Britain and Ireland side featuring future Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy and 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett.

Tiger Woods, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick are among those to have featured before going onto major-winning careers, with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre other past Walker Cup players.

How can I watch the Walker Cup on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will show extended live coverage from California, with two sessions a day on both Saturday September 6 and Sunday September 7 live on Sky Sports Golf.

Three hours of foursomes golf will be available from 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, following the conclusion of the Amgen Irish Open, while the singles action then gets under way at midnight on both days.

