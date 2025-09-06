Amgen Irish Open: Rory McIlroy four shots off lead heading into final round as Adrien Saddier leads

Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead at the Amgen Irish Open heading into Sunday's final round at The K Club.

McIlroy made it back-to-back bogey free rounds on Saturday, birdies on the fourth, fifth, 14th, and 18th helping him card a four-under par 68.

It follows a brilliant six-under 66 on Friday.

McIlroy is among the chasers of Adrien Saddier who takes a one shot lead into the final round, with the Frenchman carding a third-round 68 to move to 15 under par.

While McIlroy did not suffer too many errors, the high winds caught him out, leaving him frustrated that he did not walk away with more.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"As I was walking off the 18th green, I said to Harry that this is probably the most frustrating four-under par round of golf I've played in a while," McIlroy said.

"I had plenty of chances. It got gusty at the end. I felt like I gave myself a lot of chances, hit some good putts that didn't go in. Had a nice one that sort of dropped at 14.

"I feel like all day I was just trying to keep myself in close position to the leads. I feel like I could be a couple of shots better, but overall still in a decent position going into tomorrow.

"If I can get off to a fast start and put a little bit of pressure on the guys behind, hopefully I'll be at the back nine in contention."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The round of the day belonged to Angel Hidalgo who carved up the front nine with seven successive birdies and made 12 in all - equalling the European Tour record - in a stunning 63 despite a double bogey at the 16th.

Hidalgo surged up the leaderboard into second place, with fellow Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia third on 12 under par.

McIlroy is tied for fourth with Joakim Lagergren while Ireland's Shane Lowry is nine shots off the lead after a third-round 70.

Who will win the Amgen Irish Open? Watch throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Sunday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.