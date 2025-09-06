Amgen Irish Open: Rory McIlroy four shots off lead heading into final round as Adrien Saddier leads
Rory McIlroy sits four shots behind leader Adrien Saddier after third-round 68 moves him into a tie for fourth place on 11 under; Watch the final round of Amgen Irish Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Sunday
Saturday 6 September 2025 18:59, UK
Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead at the Amgen Irish Open heading into Sunday's final round at The K Club.
McIlroy made it back-to-back bogey free rounds on Saturday, birdies on the fourth, fifth, 14th, and 18th helping him card a four-under par 68.
It follows a brilliant six-under 66 on Friday.
McIlroy is among the chasers of Adrien Saddier who takes a one shot lead into the final round, with the Frenchman carding a third-round 68 to move to 15 under par.
While McIlroy did not suffer too many errors, the high winds caught him out, leaving him frustrated that he did not walk away with more.
"As I was walking off the 18th green, I said to Harry that this is probably the most frustrating four-under par round of golf I've played in a while," McIlroy said.
"I had plenty of chances. It got gusty at the end. I felt like I gave myself a lot of chances, hit some good putts that didn't go in. Had a nice one that sort of dropped at 14.
"I feel like all day I was just trying to keep myself in close position to the leads. I feel like I could be a couple of shots better, but overall still in a decent position going into tomorrow.
"If I can get off to a fast start and put a little bit of pressure on the guys behind, hopefully I'll be at the back nine in contention."
The round of the day belonged to Angel Hidalgo who carved up the front nine with seven successive birdies and made 12 in all - equalling the European Tour record - in a stunning 63 despite a double bogey at the 16th.
Hidalgo surged up the leaderboard into second place, with fellow Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia third on 12 under par.
McIlroy is tied for fourth with Joakim Lagergren while Ireland's Shane Lowry is nine shots off the lead after a third-round 70.
