Amgen Irish Open: Rory McIlroy beats Joakim Lagergren in dramatic play-off to snatch DP World Tour victory at The K Club

Rory McIlroy produced a sensational a final-hole eagle to force a play-off before defeating Joakim Lagergren in a remarkable finish to the Amgen Irish Open.

Lagergren overturned a four-stroke deficit during a thrilling Sunday at The K Club, where a stunning eagle at the par-five 16th and final-hole birdie closed a bogey-free 66 and set the clubhouse target at 17 under.

McIlroy also started four back and charged into contention with two long-range putts in his first five holes, helping him turn tied for the lead, with the world No 2 edging ahead with a birdie at the 13th but then finding himself two behind heading to the par-five last.

The Masters champion found the 18th green in two and drained a 30-foot eagle putt to force a play-off, sparking wild celebrations from the Irish crowd, with both players then posting two-putt birdies at the first two extra holes.

Lagergren found water with his approach into the third extra play-off hole and was unable to chip in with his fourth shot, as McIlroy lagged his eagle putt to tap-in range and claimed the birdie required to complete his first worldwide victory since April's Grand Slam success at The Masters.

Image: Final leaderboard from a remarkable Sunday at the Amgen Irish Open

How McIlroy edged epic Irish Open

McIlroy started the final day four strokes behind Adrien Saddier and fell further behind with a bogey at the first, only to hole a 38-foot birdie at the next and scramble a par at the par-three third after nearly finding water off the tee.

The home favourite took advantage of the par-five fourth and drained from over 40 feet at the fifth to post a third birdie in four holes, with McIlroy also converting from 10 feet at the par-four ninth to race to the turn in 31 and in a share of the lead.

A congested leaderboard saw McIlroy briefly part of a five-way tie at the top despite failing to birdie the par-five 10th and missing a good chance at the next, before he edged into the solo advantage after seeing a putt horseshoe around the hole and drop in at the 13th.

McIlroy recovered from almost finding water off the 15th tee to make par but found himself behind when Lagergren, playing in the group ahead, followed three birdies in his front nine with a stunning eagle at the par-five 16th.

Lagergren made a two-putt birdie at the par-five last to move two clear and appeared in pole position to end his seven-year wait for a second DP World Tour title, only for McIlroy to save his first eagle of the week for his 72nd hole to take the tournament to a play-off.

Image: McIlroy found a final-hole eagle to force a play-off on his way to victory at the Amgen Irish Open

McIlroy found the right rough at the third play-off hole but reached the right side of the green in two, giving him full advantage when Lagergren's approach from the fairway kicked left and dropped into the hazard.

The five-time major winner came closer to sealing victory with an eagle as his ball finished inches from the cup, with the win his second in his home venue and at the same venue where he won the 2016 contest.

"I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a Green Jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible," McIlroy said. "This has exceeded all of my expectations. So happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win."

Angel Hidalgo mixed four birdies with three bogeys during a final-round 71 to share third spot with compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello, who fired a hole-in-one at the par-three third and was among the co-leaders during the final day.

Overnight leader Saddier briefly held a two-stroke advantage but ended tied-fifth alongside Angel Ayora after a final-round 74, while Shane Lowry finished in a share of 15th and Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrrell Hatton dropped to tied-42nd after a final-round 77.

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to Wentworth in Surrey next for the BMW PGA Championship, a Rolex Series event where 11 of Team Europe's 12-man Ryder Cup side - including McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm - are all scheduled to feature.

